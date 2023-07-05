Mosquitoes carrying rare, deadly disease detected in Michigan

click to enlarge frank60 / Shutterstock Mosquitoes carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis were detected in Michigan on July 3.

A rare and deadly mosquito-borne disease that causes brain swelling in humans has been detected in Michigan, and state officials are urging residents to take precautions.Mosquitoes in Bay County tested positive on Monday for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, a virus that caused a deadly outbreak in Michigan in 2019.EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. and has a 33% fatality rate in humans.The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and can cause brain swelling and infections.Fewer than 6% of the people who are bitten by mosquitoes carrying the virus end up developing EEE. But in those who do, the illness can be swift and severe.Symptoms include a headache, fever, chills, body and joint aches, vomiting and tremors. Disorientation, seizures, coma, and death may occur. The disease often causes inflammation of the brain, and people who survive are often brain damaged.The fatality rate for horses is 90%."This detection shows the virus is present in the environment and highlights the need to take precautions,” State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a news release Wednesday. “Protect animals against mosquitoes by placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn), eliminating standing water on one’s property, using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species, and contacting a veterinarian to vaccinate horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases.”An average of 11 human cases of EEE are reported annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.From 2012 to 2021, most of the human cases were reported in Michigan, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.Since 2003, Michigan reported 22 human cases. Last year, no human cases were reported, but three were detected in domestic horses. One human case was reported in 2021, and four cases with two deaths in 2020.In 2019, the worst outbreak in more than a decade in Michigan led to 10 human cases and six deaths, prompting health officials at the time to urge the public to cancel outdoor events after dusk.The best way to avoid EEE is to stay away from mosquitoes. The CDC recommends mosquito repellent, long sleeves and pants in wooded, swampy areas, and removing standing water in bird baths, flower pots, and anything else that holds water.