‘Mojo in the Morning’ co-host Spike says he’s parting ways after more than 23 years

The long-running talk show prankster made the announcement on Monday

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike. - Radio Spike, Facebook
Radio Spike, Facebook
Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike.

A co-host on Michigan’s long-running Mojo in the Morning says after more than 20 years he’s no longer with the talk show.

“I am no longer on the Mojo In The Morning show,” Spike wrote on his Facebook page. “For more than 23 years, it has been a dream come true to entertain you. I never took it for granted. It’s with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood so to say I’m going to miss it would be a massive understatement. 💔 Although I can’t answer questions regarding this change, you can always stay in touch with me here... and if you see me, please say hi!”

Messages sent to both Spike and the radio station were not immediately returned. After this article was published, Tony Travatto, iHeartMedia’s division executive vice president of programming for the iHeartMedia national programming group, responded with a statement.

“As of April 3, Spike will no longer be part of the Mojo In The Morning Show,” Travatto said. “We appreciate his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue as scheduled with the rest of the cast.”

Co-host Mojo addressed the departure on the show on Monday, saying it was “the hardest news that we’ve ever had to deliver on this show, aside from the horrible tragedies that we’ve had to talk about over the years,” and said it was a personnel decision “between the company and Spike.”

Mojo declined to offer further details, though he and co-host Shannon suggested that it was a business move and a response to the broader economy, pointing to impending layoffs at McDonald’s corporate offices.

“I probably shouldn’t even be going into this level of talking, but I feel like we owe it to you,” Mojo said.

“There are so many fun things about this business, and there are so many really, just, yuck things about this business, too, that just make it tough,” co-host Shannon said. “Any job has that, this one is just unfortunately very, very public when that stuff happens.”

First launched in 2000 on Channel 955, in 2020 the show was named the longest-running FM morning program in Michigan history. It is syndicated by iHeartMedia.

It’s known for Spike’s elaborate phone scams and pranks, including on April Fool’s Day, and the show’s victims have included Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, and the Chainsmokers. Spike was also known for his “Street Scams,” where he would prank people in person rather than on the phone.

On Monday, Mojo said the show would cancel pranks for the foreseeable future out of respect to Spike.

“Without Spike, we’re not going to do it,” he said.

This article was updated with additional statements.

