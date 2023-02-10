Millionaire Perry Johnson, kicked off the gubernatorial ballot last year, now plans to run for president

Perry Johnson campaign
Michigan businessman Perry Johnson plans to run for president of the United States.
Perry Johnson, the self-described “quality guru” who was kicked off the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial ballot
for turning in fraudulent signatures, is preparing to shell out millions of more dollars on his latest long-shot quest.
The 75-year-old Republican millionaire with no political experience is running for president of the United States.
Johnson plans to spend $192,000 to air a Super Bowl ad in markets across Iowa, a key early state in the primaries.
Johnson, a Bloomfield Hills businessman, announced Thursday that he has formed his presidential committee, the first step before raising and spending money.
In a statement, Johnson said he supported Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 “and could very easily support him in 2024.”
“If we’re being candid however, the politicians of both political parties have failed to provide adequate solutions to the most pressing problem facing our country: runaway spending and the inflation that came with it,” Johnson said.
This won’t be the first time Johnson has launched a Super Bowl ad. During his gubernatorial campaign in 2022, he ran a Super Bowl ad in which he touted himself a “quality guru”
with an international business background.
Johnson is the founder of Perry Johnson Registrars, a Troy-based firm that helps other companies meet government and industry certification standards.
“My message is very simple: every penny the Federal Government is borrowing is making it harder and more expensive for us to live,” Johnson said. “The cost of groceries, gas and energy are all unaffordable as we deal with the worst inflation since Jimmy Carter. My plan to fix it is even simpler.”
He’s proposing what he calls “Two Cents to Save America,” a plan to reduce the federal government by 2% a year to “finally get spending under control and tame our nation’s record inflation.”
Johnson said he plans to visit Iowa next week, open an office, and embark on a bus tour before formally announcing he’s running for president “in the months ahead.”
“I’ve spent my entire life as a problem solver,” Johnson said. “I built my businesses on the premise of taking something that is imperfect, broken or inefficient, and through quality standards, making it as close to perfect as possible. We helped save the automotive industry in Detroit by implementing quality standards and we can help save the country by implementing the 2% diet – cutting spending by two cents out of every discretionary dollar. I am a problem solver, a quality guru, and I am ready to take on the biggest and most inefficient institution in the country – the federal government.”
Johnson will likely join a crowded field of Republicans vying for president. Trump already announced his candidacy, and many Republicans are calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run.
Johnson has no name recognition outside of Michigan.
