Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is considered the best spot for fall colors in the country — and we’re not surprised

USA Today confirmed what we already knew when the U.P. topped its list of fall foliage viewing destinations

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge The upper Tahquamenon Falls in all its autumn glory. - Neil Weaver Photography/ Shutterstock
Neil Weaver Photography/ Shutterstock
The upper Tahquamenon Falls in all its autumn glory.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is the best place to take in the changing autumn leaves in the country.

And we’re not just saying that because we’re from here. The U.P. topped the USA Today list of fall foliage viewing destinations for 2022.

“Just about the entire Upper Peninsula puts on a display of fall color that peaks during the last two weeks of September and the first week of October,” USA Today wrote. “A favorite fall experience for leaf peepers is the drive on M-26 along the shores of Lake Roland and past the trees of Copper Country State Forest.”

Just a note, Michigan fall colors are actually slightly delayed this year due to the long hot summer. Otherwise, we don’t disagree.

This isn’t the first time the glorious Upper Peninsula claimed the list’s top spot, either. It was also voted No. 1 in 2018 and 2020.

A panel of “travel experts” selected 20 nominees and the top 10 destinations were selected based on reader votes.

The U.P. beat Aspen, Colorado, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Booyah.
Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
