Michigan women rise in politics, but funding disparities exist

click to enlarge Joe Maroon Gov. Whitmer was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 1, 2023.

Michigan women are making gains in state politics, ranking 14th nationally for the number serving in the legislature.

However, the latest analysis reveals funding disparities are a concern. The Center for American Women and Politics said men’s campaign donations are outpacing those from women and it could be limiting women’s voices and influence in the political arena.

Kira Sanbonmatsu, a researcher at the center, said more women run as Democrats in Michigan and they are raising a higher percentage of funds from small contributions.

“This is a pattern that we often see across states, particularly for Democratic women,” Sanbonmatsu reported. “What this means is, they may not have access to large-dollar donations to the same extent as men, and they may need to make it up by financing with these smaller contributions.”

She noted women have historically faced financial challenges in politics, lacking the same access to funding as men. And with fewer women as incumbents, they miss out on the financial advantages of holding office.

Sanbonmatsu pointed out the research showed the financial disparity in politics hits women of color the hardest but the challenges they face are different depending on where they live.

“We’ve been finding that this depends on the state,” Sanbonmatsu explained. “In states where women are more established as candidates, they’re more likely to be incumbents, they have an easier time raising money.”

She added early data show women are less likely to self-finance their campaigns, which creates more challenges compared to men, who often have had greater financial resources.