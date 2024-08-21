  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections
  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Michigan women rise in politics, but funding disparities exist

The Center for American Women and Politics said men’s campaign donations are outpacing those from women and it could be limiting women’s voices and influence in the political arena

By
Aug 21, 2024 at 9:46 am
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Whitmer was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 1, 2023. - Joe Maroon
Joe Maroon
Gov. Whitmer was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 1, 2023.

Michigan women are making gains in state politics, ranking 14th nationally for the number serving in the legislature.

However, the latest analysis reveals funding disparities are a concern. The Center for American Women and Politics said men’s campaign donations are outpacing those from women and it could be limiting women’s voices and influence in the political arena.

Kira Sanbonmatsu, a researcher at the center, said more women run as Democrats in Michigan and they are raising a higher percentage of funds from small contributions.

“This is a pattern that we often see across states, particularly for Democratic women,” Sanbonmatsu reported. “What this means is, they may not have access to large-dollar donations to the same extent as men, and they may need to make it up by financing with these smaller contributions.”

She noted women have historically faced financial challenges in politics, lacking the same access to funding as men. And with fewer women as incumbents, they miss out on the financial advantages of holding office.

Sanbonmatsu pointed out the research showed the financial disparity in politics hits women of color the hardest but the challenges they face are different depending on where they live.

“We’ve been finding that this depends on the state,” Sanbonmatsu explained. “In states where women are more established as candidates, they’re more likely to be incumbents, they have an easier time raising money.”

She added early data show women are less likely to self-finance their campaigns, which creates more challenges compared to men, who often have had greater financial resources.

Chrystal Blair, Michigan News Connection
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, Film from Eastern Michigan University. Prior to starting her career,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Judge, prosecutor overlooked red flags before Canton Township man allegedly killed neighbor over mulch

By Steve Neavling

Devereaux Johnson was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his neighbor following a dispute over mulch.

Democrats blast Trump’s rally in Michigan town with troubling KKK ties

By Steve Neavling

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in Howell at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Lapointe: Do the Tigers really need more luxury boxes?

By Joe Lapointe

“Significant upgrades” planned for Comerica Park will only create “a gentrified, gated community that further divides fans by wealth,” columnist Joe Lapointe writes.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe