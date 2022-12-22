Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs

An AARP study of Michigan drug prices found respondents have not filled prescriptions because it was too expensive

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 8:38 am

click to enlarge Despite some recent progress on lowering drug costs, Michigan seniors said they are still paying too much. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Despite some recent progress on lowering drug costs, Michigan seniors said they are still paying too much.

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them.

The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.

Melissa Seifert, associate state director for AARP Michigan, said despite some recent progress on lowering drug costs, Michigan seniors said they are still paying too much.

"We know that Americans pay three times more than other countries pay for their prescription drugs," Seifert pointed out. "Michiganders are sick and tired of paying these high prices when in other places in the world, their costs for the exact same medication are lower."

Seifert reported about 75% of those surveyed pay about $50 a month for prescriptions, while about 25% paid $100 or more. A majority of those surveyed supported the state negotiating drug prices, requiring drug companies to disclose how prices are set, and putting a cap on out-of-pocket drug costs.

Seifert noted seven of 10 seniors support the state of Michigan establishing a wholesale drug import plan and back the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which she believes sends a clear message to Michigan lawmakers.

"Two-thirds of our respondents, which is about 64%, said that they support elected officials doing more to reduce the cost of prescription drugs," Seifert explained. "That is going to be a top priority for AARP Michigan in this upcoming legislative session in 2023."

In addition to health care expenses, Seifert added there are societal costs to high drug prices, leaving many seniors unable to own homes, pay taxes or contribute to Michigan's economy.

"One thing that we always say time and time again is that prescription drugs do not work if you can't afford to take them, "Seifert stressed. "And so, we want to make sure that we are holding these drug companies accountable for these increases that we see time and time again."

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grosse Pointe Park foundation wants to turn historic Detroit land into parking lot

By Steve Neavling

The proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border.

Jan. 6 panel report sheds new light on Mich. GOP leaders’ post-2020 election meeting with Trump

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake).

Detroit shoots down proposal for potentially hazardous concrete crushing plant

By Steve Neavling

Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

Nessel files suit against paper company for PFAS contamination in St. Clair County

By Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Also in News & Views

Detroit shoots down proposal for potentially hazardous concrete crushing plant

By Steve Neavling

Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

Jan. 6 panel report sheds new light on Mich. GOP leaders’ post-2020 election meeting with Trump

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake).

Grosse Pointe Park foundation wants to turn historic Detroit land into parking lot

By Steve Neavling

The proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border.

The culture warrior

By Tom Tomorrow

The culture warrior
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us