Michigan Senate passes CROWN Act to prevent hair discrimination

The CROWN Act is law in 20 U.S. states, 44 cities, and the U.S. Virgin Islands

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 10:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The CROWN Act will protect against discrimination on hair texture and race-based hairstyles, including but not limited to braids, dreadlocks, twists, and Afros. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The CROWN Act will protect against discrimination on hair texture and race-based hairstyles, including but not limited to braids, dreadlocks, twists, and Afros.

Michigan has passed legislation to confirm wearing natural hair should not prevent anyone from rising in the workplace, in education, or in society in general.

Renee McCauley, a great-grandniece of civil-rights icon Rosa Parks, said the CROWN Act finally allows Michigan as a state to embrace her family and heritage fully.

She described how her great grand aunt relocated from Alabama to Detroit because of racism and was welcomed by the city to live and be herself.

“With the passing of Senate Bill 90 and the CROWN Act, I think that’s a step in saying OK to some more of the ideals of embracing how people are as their natural selves,” McCauley stated. “I think she would agree with that. I’m happy, I just think it’s a great day for Michigan.”

The CROWN Act is law in 20 U.S. states, 44 cities, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CROWN Act’s website. Five states have not filed legislation for the act.

At a news conference following passage of the act, Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, recalled stories of discrimination including a young girl in Mount Pleasant whose hair was cut by school personnel, an elementary school child in Jackson who was told she could not pose for school pictures because of her braids, and a man in mid-Michigan who was denied health care coverage.

Chris White, Michigan state director for Restaurant Opportunity Centers United, expanded on the limitations specifically in the restaurant industry.

“If you’re a waitress, will you get scheduled for shifts where the big tips come where the restaurant is the busiest? Will you get a promotion if there’s a general-manager position or district-manager position open?” White asked. “We have to take into account hair discrimination and promotional opportunities.”

The CROWN Act will protect against discrimination on hair texture and race-based hairstyles, including but not limited to braids, dreadlocks, twists, and Afros.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Michigan is fabricating grades for students of striking instructors, emails show

By Steve Neavling

University of Michigan campus.

Detroit house from ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ listed for sale

By Lee DeVito

82 Alfred Street pictured in Only Lovers Left Alive and today (right), after a massive makeover.

Are cellphone towers dangerous to kids? Detroit City Council wants to know

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Council wants an investigation into the health impact of cellphone towers near schools.

Ford CEO changes mind, will include AM radio in upcoming cars

By Lee DeVito

The 2024 Mustang was Ford’s first gas-powered model to be marketed without an AM receiver until the company reversed course.

Also in News & Views

Are cellphone towers dangerous to kids? Detroit City Council wants to know

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Council wants an investigation into the health impact of cellphone towers near schools.

Hello it’s me

By Tom Tomorrow

Hello it’s me

Title 42 boo-hoo

By Clay Jones

Title 42 boo-hoo

Ford CEO changes mind, will include AM radio in upcoming cars

By Lee DeVito

The 2024 Mustang was Ford’s first gas-powered model to be marketed without an AM receiver until the company reversed course.
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us