  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Michigan inmate wins $100 million judgment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for sexual assault

The judgment could be the largest awarded to a non-attorney and a currently incarcerated inmate in history

By and
Sep 9, 2024 at 1:57 pm
Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, left, has successfully sued music mogul Sean Combs.
Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, left, has successfully sued music mogul Sean Combs. Michigan Department of Corrections, Shutterstock
Share on Nextdoor

A Michigan inmate known for his long history of challenging the judicial system with civil lawsuits has been awarded a $100 million default judgment against embattled entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The award was issued Monday by Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone following a temporary restraining order granted to Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, 51, against Combs in August. Combs, who has become the target of multiple lawsuits and criminal investigations in 2024, drugged and sexually assaulted Cardello-Smith in 1997 at a party in Detroit, according to court records.

Cardello-Smith, who crossed paths with Combs while Cardello-Smith worked as a Detroit-area restaurant and hospitality industry employee, is a self-taught student of civil and criminal statutes, and is serving an unrelated sentence at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights.

Cardello-Smith goes “way back” in history with Combs, he recently told Metro Times.

Cardello-Smith produced prison facility information revealing Combs’s name logged into the visitation record, and says the founder of Bad Boy Records offered him $2.3 million dollars to dismiss the lawsuit, but Cardello-Smith rejected the offer. Anzalone’s Aug. 7 order was established to prevent Combs from selling assets that could potentially be used to compensate Cardello-Smith for possible damages. He is one of a mounting number of recent plaintiffs against Combs, alleging violence or sexual assault.

In the August hearing Cardello-Smith told the court of a conversation in which he says he and Combs directly discussed the lawsuit.

“You know how we get down” was Combs’s alleged response to Cardello-Smith’s threat to proceed with the action instead of accepting an out-of-court settlement, Cardello-Smith told Anzalone.

Cardello-Smith told the judge he said, “I disagree with how you get down.”

The virtual hearing and excerpts of it, in which Anzelone reads the complaint identifying Combs “also known as ‘Sean P. Diddy, also known as Diddy’” and “Diddy Run the City,” among other nicknames, has generated hundreds of thousands of social media views. Some in the comments sections of the videos express doubt about Cardello-Smith’s claim. A social media user known as @jenniferwyllie4033 notes the widely circulated hotel hallway footage in which Combs is shown kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura.

“Just remember… they made Cassie look crazy until she produced receipts,” @jenniferwyllie4033 posts.

Combs issued a social media apology after the footage of the assault was revealed this summer.

A default judgment is awarded to a plaintiff when the defendant in a civil suit fails to formally respond to legally filed proceedings. Combs did not appear for the Sept. 9 virtual hearing, which caused the default.

Cardello-Smith’s judgment could be the largest awarded to a non-attorney and a currently incarcerated inmate in history.

Combs is known as the record label founder and producer who launched the careers of legendary recording artists Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and others.

Eddie B. Allen Jr.
Eddie B. Allen, Jr. is a published author, award-winning reporter, and freelance journalist, who has covered such national figures as President Bill Clinton and civil rights icon Rosa Parks. A graduate of Wayne State University who majored in journalism and Africana Studies, his newspaper and Web contributions...
Bill Proctor
Bill Proctor, founder of Proving Innocence, is an award-winning journalist, reporter, producer, and anchorperson whose career of nearly forty years spanned electronic media, radio, television, and documentaries. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Bill received his degree in Sociology and Corrections with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Prosecutor Worthy requests funds to investigate cases handled by detective featured in Metro Times series

By Steve Neavling

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is under fire for failing to investigate cases handled by retired Detroit Detective Barbara Simon.

Palestinian American activist sues Michigan Democrats over ‘voting discrepancies’ for seat on U-M Board of Regents

By Steve Neavling

Huwaida Arraf, a candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents, is suing the Michigan Democratic Party.

Indigenous water protectors protest aging pipeline

By Chrystal Blair, Michigan News Connection

Beneath the Straits of Mackinac is the controversial Line 5 oil and gas pipeline.

Uncharted territory: Detroit Lions 2024-25 season preview

By Jim McFarlin and Jimmy Doom

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaac Ukwu (45) in a festive mood.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe