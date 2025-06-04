Michigan health officials warn of sharp rise in nitrous oxide-related emergencies

Shutterstock Michigan health officials are warning about a significant increase in nitrous oxide-related emergencies.

The recreational use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as “laughing gas,” has led to an alarming surge in emergency medical incidents across Michigan, prompting a warning from state health officials on Wednesday.

Calls to the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center (MiPDC) involving adverse effects from nitrous oxide misuse rose 533% between 2019 and 2024, while emergency medical service responses increased by 553% over the same period. Emergency department visits linked to the drug jumped 757% from 2019 to 2023, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“The drug landscape is constantly changing and the increases in nitrous oxide misuse are concerning, given the widespread availability of the product and the increase in multiple substance use,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, said. “It is crucial that individuals who use nitrous oxide are aware of the risks of chronic use and take steps to reduce its harms.”

Although nitrous oxide is commonly used as a sedative in medical settings as well as a propellant in whipped cream dispensers, it has become increasingly popular as a recreational drug because of its easy availability and euphoric effects. The gas can be purchased at grocery stores, convenience shops, vape stores, and online retailers, often in flavored products that appeal to young people.

“This is a serious public health problem,” said Dr. Varun Vohra, senior director and clinical toxicologist at MiPDC. “At the MiPDC, our consultants are encountering a significant increase in cases involving neurological and cardiovascular effects related to the recreational use of nitrous oxide. Individuals who use nitrous oxide and clinicians who treat them should be aware of the symptoms and long-term risks associated with chronic recreational misuse.”

Those risks include serious neurological and psychiatric damage. Symptoms of chronic use may include numbness, tingling, limb weakness, memory issues, delusions, depression, and mood swings. In more severe cases, users may experience oxygen deprivation or even asphyxiation.

State law now bans the sale of objects specifically intended for recreational nitrous oxide use. MDHHS urges anyone experiencing negative symptoms after using nitrous oxide to stop immediately and seek emergency medical care. Residents can also call the MiPDC’s 24/7 hotline at 800-222-1222 for expert consultation.

Substance use disorder services are available throughout the state. More information can be found at Michigan.gov/SUD.