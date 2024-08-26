Michigan environmental group applauds changes to Fermi 2 permit

Michigan environmental justice group Citizens’ Resistance at Fermi Two did not get everything on its wish list. Still, the group is celebrating long-awaited changes to the permit for DTE Energy’s Fermi 2 nuclear plant.

The facility's new permit now includes what environmental groups called important safeguards. One of the most notable modifications is a thermal limit for the first time. Advocates said it will stop the Monroe County plant from overheating local waters, protecting aquatic life from potential harm.

Nicholas Schroeck, interim dean of the University of Mercy School of Law and an environmental attorney who represented Citizens Resistance at Fermi 2, said it is a significant step forward.

“We’re already concerned about water temperatures on Lake Erie,” Schroeck pointed out. “It’s continuing to warm with climate change, and this facility is a major contributor to higher temperatures on Lake Erie. And so monitoring of that is important because if you’re not monitoring you don’t know.”

The group also successfully secured a public hearing on the permit and extended the public comment period, ensuring more community involvement in the decision-making process.

DTE Energy admitted the plant’s design is the main issue but environmental groups believe the company has not done enough to reduce its effects. Schroeck noted the group will continue monitoring pollution data.

“CRAFT is really tracking that and sharing that information with the public,” Schroeck pointed out. “And also reviewing whether or not there might be potential for challenging certain [points] of the permit. I’ll just share that CRAFT’s reviewing their options but they haven’t made any decisions you know on whether to raise any legal challenges.”

Environmental justice advocates hope the upcoming administration will take action on their concerns at the federal level.