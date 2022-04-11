Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan Craft Cannabis Company, Pleasantrees Celebrates 420 With 10 Days of BOGO

Sponsored By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 7:04 pm

click to enlarge 1pleasantrees_hamtramck_1_.jpg

By his own admission, Randall Buchman’s attempt to grow his first four cannabis plants after getting his medical marijuana card failed miserably.

He’s come a long way since that try in 2009.

Buchman quickly refined his cultivation methods, scaled to the maximum number of plants under the medical caregiver law, and in 2018 launched Pleasantrees, one of Michigan’s first recreational cannabis companies to build out the state’s best growing facility and top cannabis dispensary network.

click to enlarge 1pleasantrees_cultivator_1_.jpg

“My only goal was to be the premier cultivator and seller of the best cannabis in Michigan,” Buchman said. “The core of the company is that we are people who are passionate about cannabis, and we’ve been involved from the start. We’re not business people trying to get into the industry.

“The focus has always been on creating a premium, quality product with authenticity. We believe that the cream rises to the top. We want to be transparent and help people learn and understand how our cannabis is different from others. It’s not always about the most potent product, it’s about being the best.”

Pleasantrees’ growth has been remarkable, starting with friends and family assisting Buchman and then expanding from 25 employees in January 2020 to nearly 225 today. The staff, which includes a team of growing experts with more than 100 years of experience cultivating cannabis, tends to more than 9,000 plants in a 50,000 square foot facility in Harrison Township. There are 10 flower rooms, two vegetation rooms, drying and curing rooms, as well as a nursery and tables custom-designed for trimming harvested plants.


All of the pesticide-free products – Pleasantrees has over 100 strains under cultivation and maintains a seed bank of over 600 different genetics – grow in soil custom mixed with organic matter and probiotic microbials. Organic oils are used to naturally fend off pest and mold threats.

“We’re always trying to make it better, to increase quality and efficiency because how you grow is the most important thing,” Buchman said. “There is no winging it. You’re running and gunning to develop the strongest, best flowering plants.”

Pleasantrees just completed its 100th harvest, and it is producing a new crop every week, according to Buchman. “It’s consistently great product that is handled with care,” he said.


Michigan cannabis users can obtain Pleasantrees flower, live hash rosin, pre-rolls and vape cartridges at its five dispensaries in East Lansing, Hamtramck, Houghton Lake, Lincoln Park and Mount Clemens. Pleasantrees also distributes to third-party

vendor dispensaries throughout Michigan.

click to enlarge pleasantrees_east_lansing.jpg

Pleasantrees’ dispensaries are preparing to embrace the traditional 4/20 cannabis holiday – a date recognized in marijuana lore for celebrating cannabis – with its unprecedented "10 Days of 420" promotion. Consumers will be able to access a buy one, get one for a penny on all of Pleasantrees flower and pre-roll products starting on April 13 and running through April 23.


“We’ve never done anything like this, and it’s a great opportunity for people to learn more about us and for us to help them discover what they like,” Buchman said. “We’re spreading it out beyond one day because we want to share the holiday with as many people as possible.”

Buchman’s early entry into the Michigan cannabis industry came through his medicinal use and his belief that Michigan would legalize marijuana as many states in the Western U.S. had already done.


“It was an indicator that to me said this is where the puck is going, let’s skate there and be ready once it happens,” said Buchman, who graduated from Michigan State University with a business degree. “We’re seeing people accept cannabis and having it become part of communities.

“Municipalities have seen we are a professional, well-run outfit that not only benefits the cannabis patients and consumers but also the community as a whole.”

click to enlarge pleasantrees_logo_and_tree_blue.jpg

Keep up to date on the latest news from Pleasantrees by connecting with them on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

Trending

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

Susan J. Demas: Republicans said KBJ was soft on pedophiles. But they have a Michigan problem.

By Susan J. Demas, Michigan Advance

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

Also in News & Views

Forest defender sits in tree to protest luxury homes development in Ann Arbor

By Steve Neavling

A protester is camped high in a tree to protect a forested section of Ann Arbor from being cleared for a luxury homes project.

Susan J. Demas: Republicans said KBJ was soft on pedophiles. But they have a Michigan problem.

By Susan J. Demas, Michigan Advance

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

A struggling ex-Detroit Tiger, Grande Ballroom for sale, and what comes next for reparations

By Alex Washington

Left behind: Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Whitmer chief of staff calls kidnapping verdict ‘the normalization of political violence’

By Lee DeVito

Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us