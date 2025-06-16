McMorrow brings U.S. Senate campaign to Detroit-area breweries

U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow is going bar-hopping this weekend.

The Oakland County Democrat is appearing at breweries in the greater Detroit area “to show up, listen, and share a beer with Michiganders across the state,” her campaign says in a press release.

The “McMorrow on Tap Brewery Tour” includes stops at the Ferndale Project at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 20, followed on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ypsilanti’s 734 Brewing, Flint Brewery at 3 p.m. in Flint, and Warren’s Kuhnhenn Brewing at 5 p.m.

“With more than a year to go until primary day, there will be plenty of time for town halls and rallies,” McMorrow said in a statement. “But first, I want to sit down with Michiganders across the state and listen to them about their family, their friends, and what’s most important in their lives. So everyone is invited to grab a Michigan beer with me and let’s get to know each other.”

Elected as a state senator in 2018 as part of a “blue wave” in politics, McMorrow catapulted to national fame in 2022 thanks to an impassioned speech denouncing hateful Republican “nonsense”, earning her campaign more than $1 million in contributions.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last year, McMorrow warned of the dangers posed by the far-right Project 2025 plan pushed by supporters of President Donald Trump.

When McMorrow launched her U.S. Senate campaign earlier this year, she called out the political establishment for failing to articulate an alternative vision to Trump’s.

“We need new leaders,” she said. “Because the same people in D.C. who got us into this mess are not going to be the ones to get us out of it.”

McMorrow is vying for the U.S. Senate seat set to be vacated by Gary Peters. Other Democrats to join the race include U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Bernie Sanders-endorsed public health official Abdul El-Sayed.

Of the Republican Party, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is the only candidate to officially toss his hat in the ring.