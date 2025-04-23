Mary Sheffield launches video series highlighting her roots, vision for mayor

City of Detroit Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield is running for mayor.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield kicked off her campaign for mayor Wednesday with the release of a personal and political video series aimed at introducing voters to her background, track record, and vision for the city.

The first installment of the We Can, We Will series, titled “The Foundation,” offers a behind-the-scenes look at Sheffield’s life growing up in Detroit and her family’s legacy of public service. The three-part series is designed to connect with residents on a personal level and lay the groundwork for her mayoral run.

“I was raised in a home where service wasn’t just something you did — it was who you are,” Sheffield says in the video. “From the frontlines of activism to the halls of City Council, I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for the people of this city.”

Sheffield is among nine mayoral candidates who turned in their petitions by Tuesday’s deadline. The others include Councilman Fred Durhal III; former council President Saunteel Jenkins; former Detroit Police Chief James Craig; the Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr.; attorney Todd Perkins; entrepreneur Jonathan Barlow; retired businessman Joel Haashiim; and Dean Evans, who works in criminal justice.

They’re running to succeed Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an independent for governor.

Sheffield made history in 2013 as the youngest person elected to city council. She became council president in 2022 and has since led efforts on affordable housing, eviction prevention, and neighborhood investment. Her campaign points to accomplishments such as passing Detroit’s first Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, helping fund the Housing Trust Fund, and securing millions in grants for home repairs and beautification projects.

The video series highlights her personal story and reflects on her upbringing in a family rooted in activism and community service. Her mother was a nurse, her father a community leader, and her grandfather a labor activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“For too long, decisions have been made for us, without us,” Sheffield says in the video. “That’s why I lead not just from City Hall — but from our neighborhoods, our kitchen tables, and our picket lines.”

Sheffield says she aims to build on the city’s progress while ensuring the benefits of growth reach every neighborhood and resident.

“All my life, I’ve been serving Detroit. And I’m just getting started,” Sheffield declares. “Detroit, you deserve a compassionate and experienced mayor with a proven track record of delivering results. I’m ready to serve.”