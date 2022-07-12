Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Macomb Prosecutor Lucido sexually harassed employees, used office for campaign, probe finds

The report recommended that Lucido receive bias training

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. - MICHIGAN STATE SENATE
Michigan state Senate
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido repeatedly made lewd comments about women and used public resources for campaign-related activities, according to an independent workplace investigation.

Butzel Long law firm conducted a months-long investigation that included interviews with 16 current and former employees of the prosecutor’s office.

The employees described Lucido’s conduct as “rude,” “curt,” “unprofessional,” and “brutal.”

Nine of those employees also said Lucido, a Shelby Township Republican, treats female administrative staff “in an offensive manner and less favorably than male staff,” and one employee said he treats women like “slaves.”

On Valentine’s Day, Lucido said he would “like some kisses from his ladies,” according to the report.

After a newspaper article was published about Lucido touching a woman’s backside during a fundraising event, Lucido allegedly said, “Where was I supposed to put my hand, she has a big ass.”

Lucido is also accused of calling one female employe “Double-D,” referring to the woman's breast size.

Lucido has served as county prosecutor since January 2021 after spending six years as a state lawmaker. While in the state Senate, he was removed as chairman of a key committee and ordered to participate in workplace training following three allegations of sexual harassment.

"Sen. Lucido's conduct demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior that requires little to no interpretation to be understood as inappropriate workplace behavior," a Senate report stated in March 2020.

Lucido’s behavior in the prosecutor’s office went beyond allegations of sexual harassment. He’s accused of passing over a Black assistant prosecutor for a position in the warrant division.

He also said he wanted a Black assistant prosecutor to handle a case against five Black Lives Matter protesters because “those people” wouldn't complain that he was being unfair. The protesters, known as the "Shelby 5,” were charged with misdemeanor and felony charges for peacefully marching on the street. Police in riot gear rushed, assaulted, and arrested the protesters.

The report recommended that Lucido receive training in gender, racial, and sexual orientation bias. If he refuses to comply, the report suggests that the county “engage legal counsel for possible legal action to face Prosecutor Lucido to comply with applicable law and any applicable County employment policies.”

The report also accuses Lucido of using his office and employees to conduct campaign-related activities. State law prohibits the use of public resources for political campaigns.

The report recommends that the county refer those allegations to the Michigan Secretary of State for an investigation.

According to the report, Lucido declined to be interviewed for the investigation.

Metro Times could not reach Lucido for comment.

