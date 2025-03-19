  1. News & Views
Macomb County man sentenced in animal cruelty case, faces separate felony charges

Police found William John Kucharski Jr. with his arms around his dad’s dead labrador retriever

Mar 19, 2025 at 10:09 am
William John Kucharski Jr. was charged with animal abuse. - Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office
Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office
William John Kucharski Jr. was charged with animal abuse.

A Macomb County man accused of strangling his father’s dog to death was sentenced to 63 days in jail and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

William John Kucharski Jr., 48, was initially charged with killing an animal in the third degree, a four-year felony, and was classified as a habitual offender after police found him with his hands around the dead labrador retriever in the Richmond home he shares with his dad.

But Macomb County prosecutors dismissed the felony after an autopsy failed to confirm the cause of the adult dog’s death. A necropsy by a veterinarian did not determine a cause of death and only found chronic, age-related issues. Without definitive proof that Kucharski had killed the dog, prosecutors instead pursued a misdemeanor count of abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.

“When we can no longer prove the original charge beyond a reasonable doubt, the right thing to do is to dismiss the charges and add the appropriate charge,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement Wednesday. “Upholding the integrity of the justice system means ensuring that every decision is based on truth and fairness.”

Judge Jennifer Andary, of 41-2 Romeo District Court, sentenced Kucharski to 63 days in jail with credit for time served and a mental health evaluation on Monday.

He also has an open warrant in St. Clair County, where he was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree arson, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting or obstructing a police officer. A magistrate set his bond at $5,000 cash or surety. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist
