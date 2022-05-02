Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Kellogg’s executive compared union leaders to ‘terrorists’ in leaked audio

Kellogg's CEO apologized and tried to distance the company from the statements

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge Kellog's Corn Flakes on display at an aisle in a supermarket. - MDV EDWARDS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
MDV Edwards / Shutterstock.com
Kellog's Corn Flakes on display at an aisle in a supermarket.

A top executive at Kellogg Co. compared union leaders to “terrorists” following a 10-week cereal plant strike, according to audio recordings obtained by The Intercept.

Ken Hurley, vice president in charge of union negotiations, made the statement about union tactics in a meeting last week with lawyers and “union suppression consultants”

“In my view, the union leadership at the bargaining table were behaving more like terrorists than partners,” Hurley said.

Hurley said union leaders were aggressive and emboldened by social media and other strikes last year. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers’ International Union (BCTGM), which represented Kellogg’s workers, “really became somewhat intoxicated” by work stoppages, including ones at plants owned by Frito-Lay and Nabisco, Hurley said.

Unions also got support from Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, who walked with workers along the picket line in Pennsylvania, and President Joe Biden, who criticized the company’s efforts to replace striking employees with non-union workers.

Hurley called Biden’s statement “an anti-Kellogg public release,” saying, “We were really getting it from both barrels."

In a written statement, Kellogg Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane tried to distance the company from Hurley’s statements.

“We are just learning about these statements, as they were not authorized by Kellogg. We are embarrassed as a company — the comments and the tone in which they were delivered do not reflect the values of our organization or our position,” Cahillane said. “We sincerely apologize. We have a long and productive history of working with our unions. We fully expect that will continue moving forward.”

Hurley’s remarks drew criticism from Trevor Bidelman, president of BCTGM Local 3G, which represents workers at the Battle Creek plant.

“This is a company that keeps coming to the table with hundreds of millions of dollars of profit yet thinks it’s OK to take away from the worker. That’s what this strike boiled down to,” Bidelman said.

The strike ended in December with the approval of a five-year contract for the 1,400 affected workers.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

Trending

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign

By Lee DeVito

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign (2)

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

By Lee DeVito

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

Reporter Charlie LeDuff returns to The Detroit News as regular columnist

By Lee DeVito

Reporter Charlie LeDuff returns to The Detroit News as regular columnist (2)

James Craig’s ‘gang of forgers’ also committed fraud for another campaign, complaint alleges

By Steve Neavling

James Craig’s ‘gang of forgers’ also committed fraud for another campaign, complaint alleges

Also in News & Views

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign

By Lee DeVito

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign (2)

From Detroit's west side to Coachella Valley: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022

The problem of narrative: Ukraine vs. Palestine

By Sharmin Akhtar

A residential building damaged by Russian aircraft in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

James Craig’s ‘gang of forgers’ also committed fraud for another campaign, complaint alleges

By Steve Neavling

James Craig’s ‘gang of forgers’ also committed fraud for another campaign, complaint alleges
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us