Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Justice Department subpoenas Trump campaign aide in Michigan over fake elector scheme

The federal investigation of fraudulent electors is picking up steam

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Michigan capitol building. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Michigan capitol building.

The Justice Department on Wednesday issued a subpoena to Shawn Flynn, a campaign aide to former President Donald Trump in Michigan, as part of its investigation into a fraudulent elector scheme aimed at overturning the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Republicans in Michigan and six other battleground states for posing as presidential electors and falsely declaring that Trump won the election.

The fake electors are accused of using fraudulent documents to subvert the outcome of the election.

Three others were subpoenaed Wednesday: Brad Carver, an attorney and official of the Georgia Republican Party; Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s campaign in Arizona and New Mexico; and David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, The New York Times reports.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel referred the case to the Justice Department and said in January that there’s “absolutely” enough to warrant charges against the 16 Michigan Republicans who signed the false certificate.

It wasn’t immediately clear what role Flynn played in the scheme. He was not one of the Republicans who signed the false certificate.

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, who was one of the fake electors, told a crowd at a conservative gathering in January that Trump’s campaign directed the party to organize the slate to declare him the winner.

On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 House committee that is investigating efforts to overturn the election focused on the fake electors. In a video released Tuesday, former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox told the committee that organizers of the scheme discussed staying overnight in the state Capitol in order to seat the fake set of electors the following day.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Flynn for comment.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

Trending

Nearly 40 years ago, a Metro Times reporter helped turn the killing of Vincent Chin into a movement for Asian American rights

By Lee DeVito

Helen Zia at a 1983 rally for Vincent Chin in Detroit.

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

By Lee DeVito

A doctor wearing a mask to protect against COVID-10.

Michigan GOP state House bill would ban most abortions after conception

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.

Trump-endorsed Michigan lawmaker wants to declare Jan. 6 as ‘Remembrance Day’

By Steve Neavling

State Rep. Steve Carra.

Also in News & Views

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

By Lee DeVito

A doctor wearing a mask to protect against COVID-10.

Nearly 40 years ago, a Metro Times reporter helped turn the killing of Vincent Chin into a movement for Asian American rights

By Lee DeVito

Helen Zia at a 1983 rally for Vincent Chin in Detroit.

Is it ‘sexual preferences’ or just plain racism?

By Dan Savage

Racism is a problem in the gay community, some people within are unfairly and cruelly marginalized, and we all need to confront our own prejudices.

Grifter recession

By Clay Jones

Grifter recession
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us