Justice Department subpoenas Trump campaign aide in Michigan over fake elector scheme

The Justice Department on Wednesday issued a subpoena to Shawn Flynn, a campaign aide to former President Donald Trump in Michigan, as part of its investigation into a fraudulent elector scheme aimed at overturning the 2020 election.
Federal prosecutors are investigating Republicans
in Michigan and six other battleground states for posing as presidential electors and falsely declaring that Trump won the election.
The fake electors are accused of using fraudulent documents to subvert the outcome of the election.
Three others were subpoenaed Wednesday: Brad Carver, an attorney and official of the Georgia Republican Party; Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s campaign in Arizona and New Mexico; and David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, The New York Times reports
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel referred the case
to the Justice Department and said in January that there’s “absolutely” enough to warrant charges against the 16 Michigan Republicans who signed the false certificate.
It wasn’t immediately clear what role Flynn played in the scheme. He was not one of the Republicans who signed the false certificate.
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, who was one of the fake electors, told a crowd
at a conservative gathering in January that Trump’s campaign directed the party to organize the slate to declare him the winner.
On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 House committee that is investigating efforts to overturn the election focused on the fake electors. In a video released Tuesday, former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox told the committee
that organizers of the scheme discussed staying overnight in the state Capitol in order to seat the fake set of electors the following day.
couldn’t reach Flynn for comment.
