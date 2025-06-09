Jury finds Michigan labor contractor guilty in human trafficking trial

Shutterstock Guatemalan farmers alleged a Michigan labor contractor, Purpose Point Harvesting, engaged in human trafficking.

A federal jury has found Michigan labor contractor Purpose Point Harvesting guilty of exploiting a group of Guatemalan farmworkers in a forced labor scheme that violated both federal and state laws.

The verdict, delivered Friday after an eight-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, marks a major win for advocates fighting against abuses in the H-2A visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign agricultural workers for temporary jobs.

Jurors awarded a total of $550,000 to the five plaintiffs — Luis Gomez-Echeverria, Hervil Gomez-Echeverria, Darwin Joel Fuentes Perez, Artemio Coronado Esteban, and Leonel Lopez y Lopez — including $450,000 in punitive damages. The case centered on allegations that the workers were lured to Michigan with promises of legal employment and fair wages, only to be subjected to grueling hours, withheld pay, and threats of retaliation.

“This verdict sends a resounding message that the exploitation of workers who migrate here legally will not be tolerated,” says Kenya Davis of Boies Schiller Flexner, which teamed up with Migrant Legal Aid and handled the case pro bono. “Despite doing everything right, our clients endured horrific conditions. Our entire trial team is grateful to the jury for recognizing that and finding in their favor.”

The jury found Purpose Point guilty of violating the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, Michigan’s Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, and the Human Trafficking Victims Compensation Act.

Davis says the outcome was the result of a major legal effort.

“To me, it speaks volumes,” she tells Metro Times. “We didn’t shirk on anything. We had a big team. I’m really grateful to the partners for their support.”

The plaintiffs, who came from a poor mountainous region in Guatemala, alleged they were charged illegal recruitment fees of $2,500 each, had their passports taken, and were forced to work from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. with limited access to medical care. When they complained, they were threatened with deportation or reported to immigration authorities.

“I’m so proud of Luis, Hervil, Darwin, Artemio and Leonel,” Teresa Hendricks of Migrant Legal Aid says. “They have fought hard for their day in court and deserve the justice they received today. Labor brokers who take advantage of the system should take heed: Michigan jurors will see your illegal behavior for what it is.”

Purpose Point and its operators, Emilto Moreno Gomez and Lucille Jean Moreno, denied the allegations and filed counterclaims accusing two of the workers of breaching their contracts. A judge later limited the damages Purpose Point could seek, citing procedural failures.

The outcome is seen as a victory in holding labor contractors accountable under the H-2A visa system, which ties workers to individual employers and has been widely criticized for enabling abuse with little oversight.

Attorneys say the case is far from isolated and serves as a warning to other exploitative operators.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Hendricks told Metro Times in May. “There are hundreds of thousands of workers like this.”

Metro Times couldn’t immediately reach Purpose Point for comment.