HGTV’s new series ‘Condemned’ to revitalize Detroit’s abandoned homes

The show stars a father-daughter duo who will rehab some of the most blighted houses in the Motor City

By
Feb 20, 2025 at 11:59 am
Image: Pancho and Kristyn Patterson of Condemned.
Pancho and Kristyn Patterson of Condemned. Courtesy photo
HGTV, everyone’s favorite reality TV guilty pleasure, is coming back to Detroit.

The network announced Thursday that it has green-lighted Condemned, a new home improvement show set in the Motor City.

“During the eight one-hour episodes, property investor and rehabber Kristyn Patterson and her builder father, Pancho Patterson, will stop at nothing to rescue The Motor City’s worst houses that are destined for the wrecking ball,” HGTV says in a press release. “To breathe new life into the forgotten properties, Kristyn and Pancho will face harsh realities — including their hard-earned money on the line, squatters living in their houses, a brutal winter and the city’s strict renovation deadlines — to help transform Detroit’s historic neighborhoods.”

The Pattersons were previously featured in the 2022 HGTV series I Bought a Dump … Now What?, in which Kristyn paid $52,000 for a house she and her father needed to renovate in just 90 days.

“Kristyn and Pancho have a tangible passion for Detroit and the necessary skills, grit and humor to renovate crumbling homes no one else will touch,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV’s head of content. “Our cameras will follow the highs and lows as they grow their family business and prove that no home is too far gone.”

The show is slated to premiere sometime this summer.

The Detroit area has been a popular destination on HGTV, given its stock of aging and dilapidated houses due to decades of population decline as well as its affordable prices compared to many other cities. Over the years the Motor City has been featured in HGTV shows like Nicole Curtis’s Rehab Addict, Bargain Block with Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and Steal This House starring former WRIF “Rock Girl” Cristy Lee.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

