Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Groups spotlight services for LGBTQ+ victims of crime in Michigan

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 10:01 am

click to enlarge LGBTQ flag. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
LGBTQ flag.
It's National Crime Victims' Rights Week, a time to raise awareness of victims' rights and services.

Equality Michigan is holding three community resource fairs this week in Bay City, Grand Rapids and the Detroit Metro Area, geared toward LGBTQ+ and HIV-affected communities experiencing violence, discrimination or harassment.

Serena Johnson, director of victims services for Equality Michigan, works to provide equitable, culturally appropriate and gender-affirming support to LGBTQ+ victims of crimes.

"We will be providing resources, tangible resources, free resources, for support for our victims," Johnson outlined. "And just to note, justice means something different to everybody. So it's not just one size fits all."

She pointed out the resource fairs will include a variety of community partners, so attendees can see the range of services available.

According to the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime, it is still a struggle to ensure survivors receive case notifications and updates on their options within the criminal justice system, and those in underserved communities who experience crime are often unaware support is available, or even compensation.

Johnson added justice can take various forms for victims of crimes, and it is important to take it into account.

"I've learned by going across the state of Michigan and sitting in different courtrooms that even with us being under the same state of Michigan criminal justice system, the approaches are very different," Johnson observed. "I think that what is most important is that person-centered awareness and support is necessary."

She noted there is a growing awareness of the need for person-centered approaches, both for victims and offenders. She stressed it is important for the criminal justice system to view everyone as a person to reduce recidivism and support victims equitably.

Originally published on April 26, 2022 on Michigan News Connection. It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

Trending

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown

By Steve Neavling

Greektown Casino-Hotel is getting a rebrand.

Two Trump picks win GOP endorsements for Michigan attorney general, secretary of state

By Allison Donahue, Michigan Advance

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and AG nominee Matt DePerno at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022.

Michigan group: Oil pipeline tunnel plan not in sync with state's climate goals

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

In 2013, the National Wildlife Federation sent divers to look at Enbridge, Inc.'s aging straits pipelines, finding wide spans of unsupported structures encrusted with exotic zebra mussels and quagga mussels.

Michigan GOP Senator condemned for falsely claiming Dems want to ‘groom and sexualize kindergartners’

By Steve Neavling

State Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Also in News & Views

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown

By Steve Neavling

Greektown Casino-Hotel is getting a rebrand.

Two Trump picks win GOP endorsements for Michigan attorney general, secretary of state

By Allison Donahue, Michigan Advance

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and AG nominee Matt DePerno at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022.

Overtaxed homeowners and Red NOT Chili Peppers: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan

By Garlin Gilchrist II

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us