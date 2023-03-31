Grand Rapids named one of the most ‘beautiful and affordable’ places in the U.S.

click to enlarge Shutterstock Downtown Grand Rapids.

Michigan’s No. 2 city ranked No. 2 on a national list for its beauty and affordability.

Travel + Leisure recently named Grand Rapids one of the 10 most “beautiful and affordable” places in the United States.

The magazine based its findings on lists compiled by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 and 2023 rankings, which took into consideration cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price in relation to the national median, and quality of life.

Of Grand Rapids, the magazine wrote:

Roughly an hour from the coast of Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids enjoys the benefits of a low cost of living with an approximate median home cost of $367,000. Home to a growing arts and culture scene, as well as scenic parks along Grand River, Grand Rapids is ideal for those seeking an inexpensive, family-centered environment. This underrated city shines, especially in the fall when the bright foliage adorns its trees.

Grand Rapids ranked No. 2, behind Hickory, North Carolina and ahead of Greenville, South Carolina.

Other cities included on the list are Louisville, Knoxville, St. Louis, Dallas, South Bend, and Pittsburgh.

