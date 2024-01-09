Governor Whitmer declares Jan. 9, 2024 ‘Wolverine Day’

click to enlarge Shutterstock Tuesday, Jan. 9 was proclaimed Michigan Wolverine Day.

Following the University of Michigan’s victory on Monday in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has dedicated Jan. 9, 2024 as Michigan Wolverine Day.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in Houston, Texas with a 34-13 win at U-M’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The game marked only the fifth matchup between two undefeated teams in the playoff’s 10-year history.

“The Michigan Wolverines’ crowning achievement is a testament to the Wolverines’ exceptional skill, determination, and indomitable Michigan grit,” reads a Certificate of Proclamation signed by Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The resilience and sportsmanship displayed on the field exemplify the values that the state of Michigan holds dear.”

The letter continues by thanking the student-athletes, coaching staff, and other support who took part in the win.

Whitmer ends the letter with “Hail to the Victors!”

