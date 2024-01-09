Governor Whitmer declares Jan. 9, 2024 ‘Wolverine Day’

Hail to the Victors!

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 9:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tuesday, Jan. 9 was proclaimed Michigan Wolverine Day. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Tuesday, Jan. 9 was proclaimed Michigan Wolverine Day.

Following the University of Michigan’s victory on Monday in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has dedicated Jan. 9, 2024 as Michigan Wolverine Day.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in Houston, Texas with a 34-13 win at U-M’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The game marked only the fifth matchup between two undefeated teams in the playoff’s 10-year history.

“The Michigan Wolverines’ crowning achievement is a testament to the Wolverines’ exceptional skill, determination, and indomitable Michigan grit,” reads a Certificate of Proclamation signed by Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The resilience and sportsmanship displayed on the field exemplify the values that the state of Michigan holds dear.”

The letter continues by thanking the student-athletes, coaching staff, and other support who took part in the win.

Whitmer ends the letter with “Hail to the Victors!”

Slideshow

The best reactions to the Michigan Wolverines big win

The Michigan Wolverines took home the victory.
26 slides
Who’s got it better than us? Nobody! Congrats to our national champions @UMichFootball! #GoBlue 💛💙🏆&mdash; Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 9, 2024 Good morning to all Michigan Wolverines everywhere. National Football Champions. It&#39;s great to be king! #GoBlue&mdash; Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 9, 2024 #UWvsMICH Time to update the plate! pic.twitter.com/GPOw0ft0so&mdash; Michael Kandrac (@MichaelKandrac) January 9, 2024 Wolverines natty and the Lions first playoff victory in a million years all in one week. What a time to be a football fan in Michigan right now. pic.twitter.com/Gq1wAUxP33&mdash; President of the LaPorta Supporta’s (@bradholmes4prez) January 9, 2024 Mysteriously, this is the same photo Thanedar posted after Michigan&#39;s win over Ohio State in November https://t.co/K8NOiDidcd pic.twitter.com/a7EKjB4fS9&mdash; Hayley Harding (@Hayley__Harding) January 9, 2024 Grateful to be a sober Michigan fan! Didn’t pass out and miss them win the National Championship! Remembered every play this morning! Celebrated without alcohol and no hangover today to spoil the thrill of victory! #RecoveryPosse&mdash; sheilacarroll🟧🟦 (@sheilac98787085) January 9, 2024
Click to View 26 slides

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Metro Detroit articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lapointe: Setting the night on fire in Jefferson-Chalmers

By Joe Lapointe

For decades, Detroiters have celebrated the new year by burning Christmas trees in a big fire.

Tamara Greene’s daughter claims police killed her mother because of Kwame Kilpatrick affair

By Steve Neavling

Tamara Greene’s daughter claims police killed her mother because of Kwame Kilpatrick affair (3)

28 clergy from Diocese of Gaylord accused of sexual misconduct, Nessel reveals

By Steve Neavling

Jeffrey J. Walsh, bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, speaks at a news conference about the sexual abuse report.

MIGOP members vote to remove Karamo, her supporters rip the effort as ‘illegitimate’

By Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance

Future Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo attends the GOP gubernatorial debate at the Mackinac Island Policy Conference, June 2, 2022.

Also in News & Views

Michigan’s wealthy are being taxed less than the rest of us, according to study

By Randiah Camille Green

Michigan’s wealthy are being taxed less than the rest of us, according to study

28 clergy from Diocese of Gaylord accused of sexual misconduct, Nessel reveals

By Steve Neavling

Jeffrey J. Walsh, bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, speaks at a news conference about the sexual abuse report.

MIGOP members vote to remove Karamo, her supporters rip the effort as ‘illegitimate’

By Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance

Future Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo attends the GOP gubernatorial debate at the Mackinac Island Policy Conference, June 2, 2022.

Gretchen Whitmer for president? How about Rashida Tlaib? Andy Levin?

By Lee DeVito

Pundits keep looking to Michigan for possible alternatives to Joe Biden in 2024.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us