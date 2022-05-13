Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

‘Ghetto’ remark by Flint city councilwoman prompts ‘thorough’ investigation by school where she teaches

Flint City Council also considers suspending councilwoman for racist comment

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge City of Flint. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
City of Flint.

A Flint city councilwoman who called the actions of a Black council member “ghetto” is now under investigation by the charter school where she teaches.

Stride, the private company that runs Michigan Virtual Charter Academy, tells Metro Times it’s investigating Eva Worthing, who is white, after she made the remark about Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter at a council meeting on May 4.

“We understand that one of our employees made some negative comments outside of her work environment and we are conducting a thorough internal investigation of the situation,” Stride said in a written statement.

A Stride spokesman declined to say whether Worthing was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Three of Stride’s top officials are Black.

Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing. - CITY OF FLINT
City of Flint
Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing.
After issuing an apology this week, Worthing “liked” two comments by Facebook users who referred to Winfrey-Carter and Councilwoman Tonya Burns, who is also Black, as “ghetto.”

“I will say the word ghetto for miss burns that’s what you are!!!,” Ronald Preville said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Worthing liked the comment and another one by former Flint Councilman Allan Griggs, who wrote, “Burns and Carter definitely act ghetto!!”

In a statement to Metro Times, Griggs said he wishes he had used another term.

“I should have used the adjective 'unrefined' instead of the adjective ‘ghetto,’” he said.

Worthing missed the last three council meetings. She said she had the flu in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I wanted to be there so that the meeting stays on the tasks at hand,” she wrote. “I highly doubt it will as there are some very hateful and vindictive people on this council. I will not let that be the focus of our meetings if I can help it!”

The council considered suspending Worthing for 30 days but delayed a vote.

Worthing couldn’t be reached for comment. She told Metro Times on Monday that she was done talking about the “ghetto” remarks.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
