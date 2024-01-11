Get ready, Detroit — winter is finally coming this weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock Maybe we can finally go sledding.

We wanted a white Christmas, but at this point, we figured snow was never coming. It was literally close to 60 degrees in December, and for Michigan, that’s pretty wild.

Some people have been waiting and waiting for the snow to fall though, so if that’s you, it’s time to get excited. A winter storm is expected to bring 6-8 inches to metro Detroit this weekend.

The snow will come mostly during Friday afternoon and could accumulate before turning into rain in the evening. Saturday morning, the snow is expected to continue for accumulations of up to 2-4 inches, with a possible addition of another 1-3 inches through Saturday and Sunday.

The storms will be accompanied by dangerous winds as fast as 45 mph, followed by near zero-degree temperatures early next week. So if you’re in an area where the power goes out easily, it may be smart to get prepared.

The National Weather Service has put out a Hazardous Weather Outlook through Wednesday, Jan. 17 for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, and St. Clair counties.

A snow day, or at least a “too cold” day, could definitely be possible for students and teachers.

Sledding and other snow-related activities will hopefully now be possible so you can finally enjoy some winter fun this season. If you don’t love the cold, just bundle up and watch some movies while viewing the pretty white snow from the warmth of your home.

In Michigan, you never know what you’re going to get. In a week or two it could feel like spring again, so enjoy it while it lasts.

