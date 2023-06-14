Ferndale library targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ 'Hide the Pride' campaign

CatholicVote called the titles 'nasty X-rated books that are targeting our children'

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 5:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ferndale library targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ 'Hide the Pride' campaign
Courtesy of Jordan Wright

Metro Detroit gayborhood Ferndale doesn't shy away from displays of LGBTQ+ pride during the month of June and beyond. 

But for the first time this year, the Ferndale Area District Library was targeted by a bigoted campaign against LGBTQ+ books. 

On Sunday, June 4, the Ferndale library’s youth and young adult Pride Month displays were completely emptied of their books, and several other LGBTQ+ titles were subjected to simultaneous checkouts.

It's part of the nationwide “Hide the Pride” campaign, which was launched by the ultra-conservative group CatholicVote in 2022. It calls for supporters to identify queer books in library Pride displays and then check them out of the library so young readers can't access them.

Assistant Director of the Ferndale Area District Library Jordan Wright tells Metro Times the books on display were replaced with “religious materials.”

“Additionally, many of our other LGBTQ titles, specifically focused on trans topics or with trans characters were pulled from the shelves,” Wright says. “There are lists circulating online that are often used by these people.”

CatholicVote’s hateful rhetoric includes messaging like “It’s June! Do you see rainbow-trans-BLM flags everywhere? Including in your public, taxpayer-funded spaces? We do. And we are meeting the challenge head on.”

CatholicVote Vice President Joshua Mercer praised the two Ferndale residents who allegedly checked out the books in an article published on the organization's website.

"There’s been a wonderful grassroots effort by parents to 'Hide the Pride' and protect children from harmful filth in our public libraries,” Mercer said. “You would think this groundswell of opposition by parents would make librarians think twice about having these nasty X-rated books that are targeting our children.”

Some of the titles that were taken include A Queer History of the United States for Young People, The Transgender Child: Revised & Updated Edition: A Handbook for Parents and Professionals Supporting Transgender and Nonbinary Children, and So This is After Ever.

Melissa (previously George) by Alex Gino, which is about a young transgender girl, was also checked out. Melissa is a frequently banned LGBTQ+ book. 

Wright says he isn’t expecting the books to be returned. The library knows who checked them out, and its policy is to fine patrons the cost to replace each book that goes unreturned.

The Ferndale library immediately purchased replacements for all the titles that were taken and launched a successful crowdfunding campaign to buy backup copies in case something like this happens again.

In a strange flex, CatholicVote identifies the residents as Debra T. and Nick S. and makes fun of the library for replacing the titles.

“In Ferndale, Michigan, they are sadly doubling down and begging people to go to Amazon so they can restock the shelves with smut for kids...Bizarre,” CatholicVote's Mercer said.

Uproar over books deemed “inappropriate” for young readers, usually involving LGBTQ+ characters and subjects of color, isn’t a new phenomenon, but anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments have reared their ugly heads across metro Detroit recently. 

Last year the Dearborn Public School District removed at least two LGBTQ+ books from school libraries following the demands of outraged parents and community members who flooded several school board meetings.

click to enlarge The library was able to successfully replace all the books that were taken. - Courtesy of Jordan Wright
Courtesy of Jordan Wright
The library was able to successfully replace all the books that were taken.

On Tuesday, the city of Hamtramck's all-Muslim council banned Pride flags from being displayed on city property.  In March, three Michigan coffee shops closed temporarily after receiving threatening anti-LGBTQ+ letters.

Related
Hamtramck officials will remove the Pride flag from city property after the city council voted to ban it.

Hamtramck City Council bans Pride flag from city property: The all-Muslim council faces backlash from LGBTQ supporters for invoking religion to justify a hateful action


Wright says the Ferndale Area District Library hasn’t had any issues with the Pride display before and will continue to champion diversity.

“People come into libraries and don’t understand that we’re here for everybody," Wright says. “I was a youth services librarian for almost 10 years and representation, particularly LGBTQ people in books, generally has improved so much. That representation is important and everybody needs to see themselves in materials in the library."

Metro Times called the Royal Oak Public Library, Sterling Heights Public Library, and Dearborn’s Henry Ford Centennial Library, and none reported any issues or complaints around Pride Month displays. The Detroit Public Library also confirmed there has been no pushback at any of its branches.

  Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

   Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study

By Lee DeVito

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study (2)

15% of Detroit landlords evicted tenants soon after receiving COVID-19 rental aid

By Steve Neavling

15% of Detroit landlords evicted tenants soon after receiving COVID-19 rental aid

In northwest Detroit, a people-powered food pantry restores dignity for stunned neighbors, one box of oatmeal at a time

By Eleanore Catolico

Rev. Roslyn Bouier sits at her desk inside the food pantry. The executive director says demand is growing for the pantry’s services.

Hamtramck City Council bans Pride flag from city property

By Steve Neavling

Hamtramck officials will remove the Pride flag from city property after the city council voted to ban it.

Also in News & Views

The chatbot

By Tom Tomorrow

The chatbot

But his toilet

By Clay Jones

But his toilet

Whitmer signs executive order at Motor City Pride to create LGBTQ+ Advisory Commission

By Randiah Camille Green

Gov. Whitmer, center, was joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, right, and Attorney General Dana Nessel, left, for the Pride announcement.

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study

By Lee DeVito

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study (2)
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us