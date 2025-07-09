  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit

Ferndale businesses targeted in extortion scheme, Nessel alleges in lawsuit

The attorney general claims two men created bogus companies to shake down business owners

By
Jul 9, 2025 at 3:21 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Como’s Restaurant is among 17 Ferndale businesses targeted in an alleged extortion scheme. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Como’s Restaurant is among 17 Ferndale businesses targeted in an alleged extortion scheme.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against two men accused of creating fake companies to harass and intimidate small business owners in Ferndale in an attempt to extort money, her office announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, alleges Eric Vander Ley, with the help of his brother Daniel Vander Ley, formed 17 limited liability companies using the exact names of well-known Ferndale businesses, including Como’s Restaurant, Urbanrest Brewing Company, Bags and Beads, Tin Can Cocktails, and Beau’s Grillery.

“These fraudulent LLCs were created to sow confusion, harass, and extract money from hardworking small business owners in Ferndale,” Nessel said. “Such conduct is not only reprehensible but illegal, and these sham companies must be dissolved. My office remains committed to protecting Michigan businesses.”

The lawsuit claims Eric Vander Ley exploited lapses in business registrations with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to create clone entities that were identical to active, local businesses. He then allegedly used those companies to accuse the original business owners of copyright violations and other unfounded legal claims. As part of a phony legal settlement, he demanded money from the businesses owners, according to the lawsuit.

In one case, Vander Ley allegedly demanded $500 an hour from the owner of Downtown Ferndale Bike Shop for discussions related to a fictitious legal dispute. When the owner refused, the harassment allegedly escalated.

The complaint also describes similar tactics used against the owner and patrons of Urbanrest Brewing Company.

Nessel’s office is asking the court to dissolve all 17 LLCs that are part of the alleged scheme.

Nessel did not say whether her office is considering criminal charges.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Macomb County men avoid jail after illegally dumping chemicals that turned Bear Creek fluorescent blue

By Steve Neavling

Pollution caused Bear Creek in Warren to turn fluorescent blue in 2024.

New program to provide free home repairs, reduced energy bills on Detroit’s east side and in Highland Park

By Steve Neavling

Homes in Highland Park.

Detroit mentor charged with handing out marijuana edibles to teens at juvenile detention facility

By Steve Neavling

A mentor at the Detroit Juvenile Detention Facility is accused of giving marijuana-infused gummies to teenagers.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe