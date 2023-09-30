Falling in love on Belle Isle all over again

Do you believe in magic? It’s just over the bridge.

By on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 11:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bicyclists take a break and enjoy the view on Belle Isle. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Bicyclists take a break and enjoy the view on Belle Isle.

No man is an island, John Donne wrote in the seventeenth century.

He didn’t say no man could love an island.

Here’s a tale about such a man and that island, and a U.P. Ph. D. business prof determined to make it a menage a trois.

The woman, originally from Oakland County suburbs, taught college in the Keweenaw, water on three sides. Now she and the man bike across a bridge in order to be surrounded entirely by water and two nations in one of the most amazing urban parks in the continent.

In the last week, he’s returned to his old routine of biking around Belle Isle in the morning — after a four-month-long hiatus due to repeated thefts of recumbent bikes from an ostensibly secure apartment garage two miles from the island.

Just a week after “anonymous” wrote “A silver single’s sojourn into Detroit’s online matchmaking scene” in this publication venting seven months of frustration and dashed hopes in seeking a septuagenarian partner, the peninsular woman first contacted the island guy and launched a rescue mission, vowing to save him from the morass of muddled misery he’d sunk into.

She engineered a plan, measured dimensions at the bike shop and the width of his apartment doors, and is relearning to ride after twenty-some years. She squeezes his recumbent out the door most mornings, and they pedal over the MacArthur Bridge.

Belle Isle is still the same wonderland he remembered: a 982-acre retreat from urban stress in international waters, with its aquarium, conservatory, Great Lakes Museum, nature center, yacht club, and boat club, public beach — full of cyclists, walkers, people in parked cars just gazing at the water, and the skyline of two nations’ cities, giant oceangoing vessels a stone’s throw from shore, kayakers, rowers, speedboats on the river, swans, sometimes a bald eagle, and spectacular sunrises over Canada.

Of course, the same clueless state agency that for years allowed it to be a mogul’s racehorse is still mismanaging it, keeping the ten-acre concrete paddock as a police training ground, letting the old zoo grounds and buildings continue to decay, and the trees in the flooded woods continue to rot. The signage is worth a few winces: “do not feed wildlife or birds” (the DNR thinks the birds are somehow NOT wildlife!); “no glass containers or animals on the beach” (you can take your glass animals anywhere else on Belle Isle); “no parking on grass” (maybe on weed); “animals must be on six-foot leash” (even cats, snakes, and turtles?).

But even the Michigan DNR can’t ruin it. Biking there is a great gift from the U.P. prof to the man who had almost given up on his waking dream. Just the other day he asked the river for their first freighter, and then two enormous freighters squeezed upstream past them, briefly obscuring the cars on Riverside Drive in Windsor.

Do you believe in magic? It’s just over the bridge.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Betzold

Michael Betzold is a Detroit-based journalist, Emmy-winning author of ten books, and member of the Climate Save movement.
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Developers plan to transform an old Pizza Hut in Detroit into East Warren Public Market

By Layla McMurtrie

Rendering of the new East Warren Public Market development.

Detroit-area strip club says UAW workers get in free for duration of strike

By Lee DeVito

“Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty,” a representative for strip club Dream Girls Detroit says of the striking UAW workers.

‘Rogue’ ex-Detroit cop resigns from another department after losing law enforcement license

By Steve Neavling

Screenshot of video showing a Detroit cop punching a man in the face in Greektown.

How some Michigan Muslims united with extremist Republicans against LGBTQ+ rights

By Steve Neavling

In metro Detroit, conservative Muslims and Christians are forming a new right-wing coalition against “wokeness.”

Also in News & Views

Five hours of sleep, not enough money for food: GM Lansing Delta Twp. facility workers talk strike

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

Members of the UAW picket line in Delta Township, Michigan on September 29, 2023.

As of noon, 25,000 UAW members will be striking against the Detroit Three automakers

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

Employees join the picket line at General Motor’s Lansing Redistribution Center as the location was called to strike on September 22, 2023.

Activists to rally at state Capitol to urge Gov. Whitmer to grant clemency to more inmates

By Steve Neavling

Activists are calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to grant clemency to more inmates.

UAW president says Trump visit to non-union Michigan company is a ‘pathetic irony’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a rally in support of the union’s strike against the Big Three automakers.
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us