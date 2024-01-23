Ex-Wayne County court clerk charged with embezzling more than $60,000 from a judge

Steven Allen is accused of using a judge’s ATM card to make illegal purchases

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Three Wayne County workers are being charged with larceny. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Three Wayne County workers are being charged with larceny.

A former Wayne County Circuit Court clerk is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from a judge.

Steven Allen, 42, of Detroit, was arraigned Monday on four felony counts, including forgery, using a computer to commit a crime, and embezzlement.

Allen faces up to 15 years in prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges Allen stole the money between 2018 and 2022 by illegally using an ATM card associated with the judge’s accounts. He’s accused of making withdrawals and purchases and forging checks to conceal the thefts.

The identity of the judge was not disclosed.

According to Nessel, the judge became aware of the missing money after receiving a notification of delinquent taxes that weren’t paid off for a secondary property. Allen allegedly presented forged checks to make it appear as if the taxes were paid.

“Everyone should exercise extreme caution in who you permit to access your financial accounts,” Nessel said in a statement Tuesday. “Even judges are not immune to theft, embezzlement and fraud perpetrated against them by those they trust the most. Truly anyone can fall victim to financial exploitation crimes.”

Allen is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination in 36th District Court on Feb. 5.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kwame Kilpatrick’s wife buys enormous house in Novi despite former mayor’s unpaid restitution

By Steve Neavling

Kwame Kilpatrick’s wife buys enormous house in Novi despite former mayor’s unpaid restitution

Over half the country is rooting for the Detroit Lions to win, according to data

By Layla McMurtrie

Go Lions!

Stay warm! More snow is on its way to metro Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Get ready to clean your car off again this week.

‘It only makes sense’: Houses of worship adding solar arrays

By Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio

Solar panels sit outside the First Lutheran church in Muskegon.

Also in News & Views

‘It only makes sense’: Houses of worship adding solar arrays

By Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio

Solar panels sit outside the First Lutheran church in Muskegon.

Stay warm! More snow is on its way to metro Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Get ready to clean your car off again this week.

Lapointe: For a true evangelical, weaponized religion is a big sin

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: For a true evangelical, weaponized religion is a big sin

Inside Dana Nessel’s ‘shit show’ Flint water investigation

By Jordan Chariton

Inside Dana Nessel’s ‘shit show’ Flint water investigation
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us