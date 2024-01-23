Ex-Wayne County court clerk charged with embezzling more than $60,000 from a judge

Shutterstock Three Wayne County workers are being charged with larceny.

A former Wayne County Circuit Court clerk is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from a judge.

Steven Allen, 42, of Detroit, was arraigned Monday on four felony counts, including forgery, using a computer to commit a crime, and embezzlement.

Allen faces up to 15 years in prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges Allen stole the money between 2018 and 2022 by illegally using an ATM card associated with the judge’s accounts. He’s accused of making withdrawals and purchases and forging checks to conceal the thefts.

The identity of the judge was not disclosed.

According to Nessel, the judge became aware of the missing money after receiving a notification of delinquent taxes that weren’t paid off for a secondary property. Allen allegedly presented forged checks to make it appear as if the taxes were paid.

“Everyone should exercise extreme caution in who you permit to access your financial accounts,” Nessel said in a statement Tuesday. “Even judges are not immune to theft, embezzlement and fraud perpetrated against them by those they trust the most. Truly anyone can fall victim to financial exploitation crimes.”

Allen is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination in 36th District Court on Feb. 5.

