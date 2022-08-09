Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud

Paul Manni was elected as a Republican Party precinct delegate in Sterling Heights last week

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge Paul Manni, right, with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. - Facebook
Facebook
Paul Manni, right, with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A former Sterling Heights City Council candidate who was elected last week to serve as a Republican precinct delegate has been charged with election fraud for allegedly forging signatures on absentee ballot applications, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Paul Manni, 27, lost the November 2021 election for one of six seats on the council.

According to Nessel, Manni drew suspicion from the Sterling Heights clerk when he personally dropped off about 50 absentee voter applications with his signature on them. He claimed he was delivering the applications with permission from the voters.

When the clerk’s staff called the voters to verify if they were applying for absentee ballot applications, nine of them said they were not.

The clerk reported the suspected fraud to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, which investigated and referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office.

Manni was charged with nine felony counts of forging signatures on absentee ballot applications and nine misdemeanor counts of making a false statement on the applications.

He faces up to five years in prison.

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt thorough investigations and result in appropriate action,” Nessel said. “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the BOE to root out attempts to undermine our elections.”

None of the applications resulted in a ballot being sent to a voter, Nessel said.

Manni lost the election by more than 1,300 votes, finishing eighth out of 12 candidates.

Manni was endorsed by Macomb County’s top law enforcement officials, Prosecutor Peter Lucido and Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Sterling Heights Councilman Michael Radtke applauded the work of the clerk and Attorney General’s Office.

“I appreciate the diligent work by the state attorney general’s office and our city clerk’s office to identify and root out this fraud,” Radtke tells Metro Times. “This shows that if you cheat in our elections, you will be caught.”

Last week, Manni was elected to serve as a precinct delegate for the Republican Party.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Manni for comment.

Also last week, Nessel’s office requested a special prosecutor to investigate allegations that her opponent Matthew DePerno and other Republicans “orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators” that were illegally taken from county clerks.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Blighted holdout house near Little Caesars Arena mysteriously burns down

By Randiah Camille Green

The property in 2019.

The GOP’s Trump-backed, conspiracy-peddling candidate for Michigan attorney general could be in deep shit

By Steve Neavling

Former President Donald Trump and Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for attorney general.

Metro Times is seeking fall 2022 interns — and we pay!

By Metro Times Staff

Metro Times: The largest, most-read weekly in metro Detroit since 1980.

In Michigan governor’s race, Jan. 6 rioter won’t concede to Trump-endorsed candidate

By Lee DeVito

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley spotted amid the mob on Jan. 6.

Also in News & Views

Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19 for the first time

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Blighted holdout house near Little Caesars Arena mysteriously burns down

By Randiah Camille Green

The property in 2019.

Metro Times is seeking fall 2022 interns — and we pay!

By Metro Times Staff

Metro Times: The largest, most-read weekly in metro Detroit since 1980.

Climate policy IS ‘kitchen table’ policy

By Abdul El-Sayed

Climate policy IS ‘kitchen table’ policy (2)
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us