Elderly vet sues Madison Heights police for brutal attack after he offered children ice cream

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jon Marko Larry White, a 74-year-old veteran, sued the Madison Height Police Department after he was brutally attacked by cops.

A 74-year-old veteran filed a federal lawsuit against the Madison Heights Police Department on Tuesday, alleging that cops “brutally tackled” him inside his house, tasered him, and pointed his own gun at the back of his head “execution style” in July 2022.

According to the lawsuit, Larry White was seriously injured in the attack and underwent surgery for spinal damage caused when he was slammed to the ground. He also fractured his neck and sustained torn rotator cuff muscles in both shoulders, injuries that are still painful a year later.

Police arrived at the home after a neighbor complained that White offered his children ice cream and was in possession of a gun.

Body cam footage shows police did not have a warrant and barged into White’s house, despite no evidence that he broke the law.

His attorney Jon Marko said White did nothing wrong and that his gun was legally registered.

“Police shouldn’t break into a home and brutalize a veteran for being a good neighbor and giving some kids ice cream,” Marko said in a statement Tuesday. “We firmly believe in upholding the rights of every individual, and we are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Larry Vance White. White should be given a medal, not have his life ruined.”

Since the encounter, White has experienced memory loss and cognitive difficulties and suffered a major stroke in December 2022.

The lawsuit claims police lied to prosecutors about the encounter, leading to White being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting and obstructing police. The charges were later dismissed due to a lack of evidence, and Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe determined that police violated White’s Fourth Amendment rights by storming into his home without a warrant or probable cause, according to the lawsuit.

At all times, Rowe was cooperative and did nothing to provoke the attack, the suit states.

The lawsuit alleges Fourth Amendment violations, excessive force, malicious prosecution, and failure of law enforcement officers to intervene to stop the attack.

The officers involved in the attack are defendants in the lawsuit. They are Thomas Baker, Rick Zamojski, James Rayner, and John Heinrich.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter