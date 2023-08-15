Elderly vet sues Madison Heights police for brutal attack after he offered children ice cream

The 74-year-old man’s injuries were so severe that he had to have surgery

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 4:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Larry White, a 74-year-old veteran, sued the Madison Height Police Department after he was brutally attacked by cops. - Courtesy of Jon Marko
Courtesy of Jon Marko
Larry White, a 74-year-old veteran, sued the Madison Height Police Department after he was brutally attacked by cops.

A 74-year-old veteran filed a federal lawsuit against the Madison Heights Police Department on Tuesday, alleging that cops “brutally tackled” him inside his house, tasered him, and pointed his own gun at the back of his head “execution style” in July 2022.

According to the lawsuit, Larry White was seriously injured in the attack and underwent surgery for spinal damage caused when he was slammed to the ground. He also fractured his neck and sustained torn rotator cuff muscles in both shoulders, injuries that are still painful a year later.

Police arrived at the home after a neighbor complained that White offered his children ice cream and was in possession of a gun.

Body cam footage shows police did not have a warrant and barged into White’s house, despite no evidence that he broke the law.

His attorney Jon Marko said White did nothing wrong and that his gun was legally registered.

“Police shouldn’t break into a home and brutalize a veteran for being a good neighbor and giving some kids ice cream,” Marko said in a statement Tuesday. “We firmly believe in upholding the rights of every individual, and we are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Larry Vance White. White should be given a medal, not have his life ruined.”

Since the encounter, White has experienced memory loss and cognitive difficulties and suffered a major stroke in December 2022.

The lawsuit claims police lied to prosecutors about the encounter, leading to White being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting and obstructing police. The charges were later dismissed due to a lack of evidence, and Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe determined that police violated White’s Fourth Amendment rights by storming into his home without a warrant or probable cause, according to the lawsuit.

At all times, Rowe was cooperative and did nothing to provoke the attack, the suit states.

The lawsuit alleges Fourth Amendment violations, excessive force, malicious prosecution, and failure of law enforcement officers to intervene to stop the attack.

The officers involved in the attack are defendants in the lawsuit. They are Thomas Baker, Rick Zamojski, James Rayner, and John Heinrich.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroiters could soon board a historic Boblo boat again

By Layla McMurtrie

The Boblo Boats, sisters SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, are the subject of a new documentary film.

White millionaire abruptly pulls plug on predominantly Black talk radio station 910AM

By Steve Neavling

Journalist Bankole Thompson was a longtime voice of 910AM Superstation.

Developers have ambitious plans for Detroit’s old Mammoth building

By Layla McMurtrie

A rendering showing plans to redevelop the old Mammoth building on Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road.

Hundreds of Detroiters at risk of water shutoffs after 3-year moratorium ends

By Steve Neavling

About 60,000 water customers in Detroit are delinquent on their utility bills.

Also in News & Views

Michigan cited in new Georgia indictment against Trump over 2020 election interference

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

Then-Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), right, met with Donald Trump on Nov. 20, 2020, in the Oval Office.

Lapointe: Like Donald Trump, Jim Harbaugh just might beat the rap

By Joe Lapointe

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan’s police secrecy raises concerns about ‘wandering cops’

By Steve Neavling

Michigan’s police secrecy raises concerns about ‘wandering cops’

Clean energy legislation in Michigan promises new jobs, saved lives, and billions in federal investments

By Steve Neavling

Clean energy legislation in Michigan promises new jobs, saved lives, and billions in federal investments
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us