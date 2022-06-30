Duggan throws support behind Hollier in crowded primary for Congress seat in Michigan’s 13th District

click to enlarge Adam Hollier's campaign Mayor Mike Duggan (right) embraces state Sen. Adam Hollier at a news conference.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday that he’s endorsing state Sen. Adam Hollier in the Democratic primary election for the newly drawn 13th Congressional District.The endorsement could provide a boost to Hollier, who is among nine big names running for the seat that covers much of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes, and northern Downriver communities.The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who decided to run in the neighboring 12th District, which covers parts of west Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield.Duggan is popular in Detroit and has a political machine backing him.“Detroit and Wayne County need a congressman who has the courage to fight for the best interest of our families and our communities,” Duggan said at a news conference. “He’s committed to going to Washington rolling up his sleeves and getting the job done. We need members of Congress who can cut through the partisanship and deliver for all of us. Adam Hollier has proven he can do that and I proudly endorse him.”Hollier welcomed the endorsement.“Mayor Duggan is a trusted leader in Metro Detroit, and I am honored to have his endorsement,” Hollier said. ”Michigan’s 13th District is diverse, and we know that the positive change we see in Detroit under his leadership also affects the communities around it. I am excited to continue working shoulder to shoulder with Mayor Duggan, as I have for years in the State Senate, to fight for our region as your next Congressman and bring back critical resources from Washington.”The son of a former social worker and a retired Detroit Fire Department captain, Hollier was born and raised in the North End of Detroit and is a graduate of Detroit public schools. He received a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Michigan.Hollier previously worked in Duggan’s administration and is serving his first term in the 2nd state Senate District.The congressional race could be a nail-biter.The other candidates are John Conyers III, the son of the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers; former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail; Detroit schools board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo; state Rep. Shri Thanedar; Focus:Hope CEO Portia Roberson; human rights activist Sam Riddle; attorney and educator Michael Griffie; and entrepreneur Lorrie Rutledge.The primary election is Aug. 2.