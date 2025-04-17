Downtown Detroit’s Free People store has an opening date

Courtesy photo Free People carries denim, dresses, jewelry, handbags, and more.

Women’s clothing boutique Free People is getting ready to open its newest location in downtown Detroit.

Located in a Bedrock-owned building at 1425 Woodward Ave., the store has set an opening date for Friday, April 25.

The Philadelphia-based company describes itself as “the destination for bohemian fashion that features the latest trends and vintage collections for women who live free through fashion, art, music, and travel.”

The stores carry denim, dresses, jewelry, handbags, and more. They also offer personalized shopping experiences with stylists that can be booked by appointment.

“Welcoming Free People to downtown Detroit reflects the continued momentum and energy shaping the city’s retail landscape,” said Bedrock’s VP of Leasing Jennifer Skiba. “This opening is not just about a new store — it’s about bringing fresh style, creativity and vibrancy to Detroit and they are a fantastic addition to Woodward Avenue.”

The store will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s not far from a stretch of other chain retailers downtown like Nike, H&M, Bonobos, and Warby Parker.

The company was founded in 1984 and also has Detroit-area stores at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and the Somerset Collection in Troy.