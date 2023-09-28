Developers plan to transform an old Pizza Hut in Detroit into East Warren Public Market

The project will include a local produce and fresh food market, mini retail spaces, and co-working offices

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 11:33 am

click to enlarge Rendering of the new East Warren Public Market development. - Instagram, @threesquaredinc
Instagram, @threesquaredinc
Rendering of the new East Warren Public Market development.

In recent years, new developments have sprouted up in the East Warren area of Detroit’s east side, largely thanks to the Strategic Neighborhood Fund that has been targeting different areas of the city.

On. Sept. 19, Urbanize Detroit reported the area’s newest development project — the East Warren Public Market — which will turn an old Pizza Hut into a space for local food businesses.

The project will feature a new 8,500-square-foot building with 12 mini retail spaces and a farmers market full of local produce and prepared food. The second story of the building will house offices for East Warren Development Corporation, resources for community businesses, and space for co-working.

The new facility is designed by Three Squared Inc., an architectural company known for its innovative, modern, eco-friendly concepts such as the Detroit Shipping Company, a food hall in Midtown made out of repurposed shipping containers. Three Squared Inc. took to Instagram on Sept. 26 to announce the project with mock-ups of how the outside and inside of the structure will look.

In recent weeks, new businesses including Morningside Cafe and Next Chapter Books have opened along East Warren, with more planned for the coming months. Earlier this year, ground broke on another big project named The Ribbon, which will bring affordable apartments and retail spaces to East English Village. The development is expected to be completed in 2024.

An opening date for the East Warren Public Market has not yet been announced.

