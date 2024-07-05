Detroit’s air quality among worst in the world following Fourth of July fireworks

After an abundance of backyard fireworks across Detroit to celebrate the Fourth of July, the sky looks hazy, the air smells smoky, and the city is currently the most polluted in the country, according to data by IQ Air.

For a short period late Thursday and early Friday, Detroit had the worst air quality in the world.

Now, we’re in fourth place, following cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Pakistan. The only other U.S. city in the top ten is Los Angeles, ranked seventh.

Fireworks, whether seemingly-harmless sparklers or large overhead explosions, release combustion particles and gasses into the air, which can travel for miles on wind currents, according to IQ Air. This causes air pollution to be up to ten times higher during fireworks shows than usual, mainly due to black powder and colorants.

As of Friday morning, Detroit’s overall air quality index score is 139, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Many areas of the city, however, have pollution levels as high as 193, falling under the category of “unhealthy for all.”

The most polluted Detroit air quality stations are Mapleridge, Gratiot Town/Ketterring, 294 Riverside Dr., Lafayette Park, Airport Sub, and Eliza Howell-Roadway. Most of Grosse Pointe is also heavily polluted.

A full Detroit-area air quality map is available on IQ Air’s website.

IQ Air encourages people to protect themselves from poor air by monitoring air quality, closing doors and windows, wearing masks when outdoors, and using air purifiers inside.

Under Michigan law, consumer fireworks can be set off from June 29 through July 4 from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. This is extended to July 5 when it falls on a Friday or Sunday, so whether you love them or hate them, there’s at least one more day of fireworks for Detroiters.

Celebrations may continue through the weekend, but local air quality is expected to improve over the next few days.