  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit

Detroit Zoological Society unveils new design for iconic I-696 water tower

What do we think of the new look?

By
May 21, 2024 at 10:34 am
The Detroit Zoo's new water tower designs.
The Detroit Zoo's new water tower designs. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor

The iconic Detroit Zoo water tower is finally getting some new artwork, accompanied by new logos and many other fun updates.

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Zoological Society unveiled the new visual identity for both the zoo and the Belle Isle Nature Center, marking a significant milestone in a rebranding project over two years in the making.

The 150-foot tall water tower, built by the city of Royal Oak in 1928, ceased operations in 1984. Despite this, it has remained a notable landmark, used to promote the zoo and help visitors locate it.

The water tower has been blank with no art for almost a year now, and people were sad when the longstanding wrap was taken down. A new one was supposed to go up quickly for the Zoo’s 95th anniversary last summer, but it didn’t happen.

Well, metro Detroiters won’t have to wait much longer.

During a celebratory event at the Zoo, a miniature replica of the redesigned water tower was revealed, featuring beloved animals — such as a tiger, giraffe, and flamingo — peeking out from the Os in the new Detroit Zoo logo.

The towering structure, visible from I-696 and Woodward Avenue, is expected to be transformed in the coming weeks.

“We know the water tower is an iconic landmark in our community, and many people have a special connection to it,” Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society, says. “We’ve heard so many stories of the joy people get, adults and children alike, when they see the water tower, whether they’re out and about in the community or heading to the Zoo for a visit. This new design will continue to spark that joy for years to come.”

Alongside the new water tower look, the society revealed new logos and websites for the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center.

Other additions include a new Detroit Zoo mobile app that features an itinerary planner and interactive map to elevate guest experiences, along with an 18-foot-wide photo op outside the Zoo’s main admission gates that allows guests to see the new logo.

The rebranding also introduces a new tagline, “Where life connects”, meant to capture how the Zoo and Nature Center “bring people together to ignite positive change at home and around the world.”

The Detroit Zoological Society encourages the community to follow its social media channels for updates on the rebranding journey in the upcoming weeks and months.

Slideshow

The 50 best things about Detroit, ranked

9. The artists and muralsDetroit’s creativity is unmatched and the artists and art scene here is underrated. There are murals everywhere you look in Detroit and the city continues to push more and more initiatives to spread art and support local artists even further.
49. Wildlife in the citySome people may hate the animals roaming the streets of Detroit, but others may love it. Either way, it’s true. Among others, we’ve got deer, foxes, beavers, pheasants, bald eagles, and many different bird species that you can marvel at daily. 48. Our vegan and vegetarian sceneWhile it could be better, metro Detroit has a pretty decent list of options for plant-centric food in the area, including Detroit Vegan Soul, Unburger, and Spacecat V-stro, among others. Plus, we’re supposed to get a location of the popular Modern Vegan chain soon too. 47. The People Mover is free nowWhile Detroit’s biggest downfall is a lack of good public transportation, we do have the humble People Mover. It will get you around the downtown area of the city and thanks to a sponsorship deal has been completely free to ride since the start of 2024. 46. It’s right across from CanadaIf you want to take a trip out of the country, you can do it every day in Detroit. Take the Ambassador Bridge or the tunnel across the Detroit River and you’ll be in Windsor, Canada, where you can try different food, visit new parks, and drink at 19 (don’t tell your parents we reminded you). Unlike most other places in the U.S., in Detroit, Canada is actually to the south. 45. Metro TimesDuh. 44. Parking is cheap or free In many big cities, parking prices are atrocious. In Detroit though, you can usually often find free parking, or at least pretty cheap parking, even downtown. As long as you’re cool with walking a few blocks, don’t pay drastic amounts to park. If you want a close spot during big events, you usually shouldn’t have to pay any more than $20.
Click to View 50 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, a staunch Israel ally, faces primary challenger

By Steve Neavling

Rep. Haley Stevens.

DCFC wants to build a new stadium in Southwest Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Founded in 2012, Detroit City FC has exploded in popularity.

Lapointe: Debate rules could tongue-tie Trump

By Joe Lapointe

Then-President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate for the final time in 2020 in Nashville.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe