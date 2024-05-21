Detroit Zoological Society unveils new design for iconic I-696 water tower

The iconic Detroit Zoo water tower is finally getting some new artwork, accompanied by new logos and many other fun updates.

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Zoological Society unveiled the new visual identity for both the zoo and the Belle Isle Nature Center, marking a significant milestone in a rebranding project over two years in the making.

The 150-foot tall water tower, built by the city of Royal Oak in 1928, ceased operations in 1984. Despite this, it has remained a notable landmark, used to promote the zoo and help visitors locate it.

The water tower has been blank with no art for almost a year now, and people were sad when the longstanding wrap was taken down. A new one was supposed to go up quickly for the Zoo’s 95th anniversary last summer, but it didn’t happen.

Well, metro Detroiters won’t have to wait much longer.

During a celebratory event at the Zoo, a miniature replica of the redesigned water tower was revealed, featuring beloved animals — such as a tiger, giraffe, and flamingo — peeking out from the Os in the new Detroit Zoo logo.

The towering structure, visible from I-696 and Woodward Avenue, is expected to be transformed in the coming weeks.

“We know the water tower is an iconic landmark in our community, and many people have a special connection to it,” Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society, says. “We’ve heard so many stories of the joy people get, adults and children alike, when they see the water tower, whether they’re out and about in the community or heading to the Zoo for a visit. This new design will continue to spark that joy for years to come.”

Alongside the new water tower look, the society revealed new logos and websites for the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center.

Other additions include a new Detroit Zoo mobile app that features an itinerary planner and interactive map to elevate guest experiences, along with an 18-foot-wide photo op outside the Zoo’s main admission gates that allows guests to see the new logo.

The rebranding also introduces a new tagline, “Where life connects”, meant to capture how the Zoo and Nature Center “bring people together to ignite positive change at home and around the world.”

The Detroit Zoological Society encourages the community to follow its social media channels for updates on the rebranding journey in the upcoming weeks and months.