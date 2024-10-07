Detroit ranked second least safe city in the U.S.

As soon as Detroiters start to feel like the city is on the rise, a new study comes in to remind us there’s still work to be done.

In a recent study from personal finance website WalletHub titled “Safest Cities in America,” the Motor City was ranked as the second least safe city in the U.S., just ahead of Memphis. The study compared 182 cities across 41 key safety metrics, and unfortunately, Detroit didn’t fare well in many areas.

Here’s how Detroit performed, with 1 being the safest and 91 being the national average:

165th – Traffic fatalities per capita

175th – Assaults per capita

138th – Hate crimes per capita

180th – Unemployment rate

63rd – % of households with emergency savings

72nd – % of uninsured population

100th – Natural-disaster risk level

As revitalization efforts continue across Detroit, these rankings highlight that while progress has been made, there’s still a long way to go.

But let’s be honest — Detroit definitely has a lot more excitement than the safest cities in the nation, which include Burlington and South Burlington, Vermont; Casper, Wyoming; Warwick, Rhode Island; and Boise, Idaho.

The full report is available at wallethub.com.