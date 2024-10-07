  1. News & Views
Detroit ranked second least safe city in the U.S.

Detroit landed near the bottom of the list, due to high crime rates, unemployment, and more

By
Oct 7, 2024 at 9:56 am
Detroit.
Detroit. Courtesy photo
As soon as Detroiters start to feel like the city is on the rise, a new study comes in to remind us there’s still work to be done.

In a recent study from personal finance website WalletHub titled “Safest Cities in America,” the Motor City was ranked as the second least safe city in the U.S., just ahead of Memphis. The study compared 182 cities across 41 key safety metrics, and unfortunately, Detroit didn’t fare well in many areas.

Here’s how Detroit performed, with 1 being the safest and 91 being the national average:

165th – Traffic fatalities per capita
175th – Assaults per capita
138th – Hate crimes per capita
180th – Unemployment rate
63rd – % of households with emergency savings
72nd – % of uninsured population
100th – Natural-disaster risk level

As revitalization efforts continue across Detroit, these rankings highlight that while progress has been made, there’s still a long way to go.

But let’s be honest — Detroit definitely has a lot more excitement than the safest cities in the nation, which include Burlington and South Burlington, Vermont; Casper, Wyoming; Warwick, Rhode Island; and Boise, Idaho.

The full report is available at wallethub.com.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

