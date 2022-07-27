Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit offers to settle lawsuits with anti-police brutality protesters for $1.3M

Detroit police are accused of using excessive force to break up peaceful demonstrations

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge Police use a baton during an Aug. 23, 2020, protest in Detroit. - Attorneys for Detroit Will Breathe
Attorneys for Detroit Will Breathe
Police use a baton during an Aug. 23, 2020, protest in Detroit.

The city of Detroit is offering nearly $1.3 million to settle lawsuits filed by anti-police brutality protesters following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The Detroit City Council approved the settlement on Tuesday.

It’s now up to protesters to decide if they want to accept the settlement or take the lawsuits to trial.

Under the proposed settlement, Detroit Will Breathe, a popular protest group, and 14 plaintiffs, would receive $1,035,000. An additional $150,000 would be paid to Nadia Rohr, who received a brain injury when she was struck by a rubber bullet.

Another $60,000 would go to Emma Howland-Bolton, a legal observer who was tackled and arrested. Four other plaintiffs would each receive $60,000, and $10,000 each would go to Marlon Frazier and Timothy Hall.

The city would also pay for the plaintiffs' attorney fees.

Thousands of people participated in protests across the city beginning in May 2020. According to several lawsuits filed against the city, police used unnecessary, excessive force to break up peaceful demonstrations against police brutality.

The lawsuits allege police violated protesters’ constitutional rights by responding to peaceful demonstrations with “beatings, tear gas, pepper spray, and mass arrests.” Some of the protesters were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Detroit Will Breathe grew out of the protests and became a powerful movement that called attention to police brutality and racist police practices.

In a statement to Metro Times on Wednesday, Deputy Corporation Counsel Chuck Raimi defended the police and acknowledged no wrongdoing by the city.

"The overwhelming majority of Detroit Police Department officers conducted themselves with courage and honor during the George Floyd protests, despite innumerable violent attacks and other shameful conduct by protestors,” Raimi said.

He added, “The City’s law department’s offers of judgment reflect the unfortunate reality that in our litigious society, and particularly in cases of this sort where plaintiffs’ lawyers (but not the City’s lawyers) have the opportunity to recover enormous attorney fees payable by the City, the City’s financial interests may be best served by seeking a settlement."

It's not yet clear whether protesters will accept the settlements. Detroit Will Breathe declined to comment until plaintiffs have a chance to consult with their attorneys.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Get to know some of the candidates and issues in Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary election

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is running for reelection in Michigan’s newly drawn 12th Congressional district.

Rep. Tlaib takes on streaming music services, calls for mandatory royalty payments to musicians

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

By Outlier Media

A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

Why Democrats are helping a far-right candidate defeat Rep. Meijer in West Michigan primary

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, left, and his Republican challenger John Gibbs.

Also in News & Views

Get to know some of the candidates and issues in Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary election

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is running for reelection in Michigan’s newly drawn 12th Congressional district.

A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

By Outlier Media

A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know

By Kate Abbey-Lambertz, Outlier Media

How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know

Why a primary election matters so much

By Meg Krausch, Detroit Documenter

Why a primary election matters so much
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us