Detroit Metro Times is going biweekly

A note to our readers

May 28, 2025 at 9:16 am
Metro Times will be published every other week.
Starting in June, Detroit Metro Times will shift from being published weekly to biweekly. That means next month, we’ll publish issues on June 11 (our Summer Guide) and June 25. Due to a previous obligation, we will also publish the consecutive week on July 2 (our cannabis industry “Dab Day” issue) and July 9, but after that we plan to hit the streets every other Wednesday for the rest of the year.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

