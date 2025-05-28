Detroit Metro Times is going biweekly

Audio By Carbonatix
Starting in June, Detroit Metro Times will shift from being published weekly to biweekly. That means next month, we’ll publish issues on June 11 (our Summer Guide) and June 25. Due to a previous obligation, we will also publish the consecutive week on July 2 (our cannabis industry “Dab Day” issue) and July 9, but after that we plan to hit the streets every other Wednesday for the rest of the year.