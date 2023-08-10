Detroit Metro Times has a new owner

Chris Keating, formerly chief operating officer of Euclid Media Group, purchased four of its publications this week

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge Metro Times has been Detroit’s alt-weekly since 1980. - Metro Times archives
Metro Times archives
Metro Times has been Detroit’s alt-weekly since 1980.

Metro Times has a new owner — but that owner may look a bit like the old one.

Chris Keating, previously the chief operating officer of Euclid Media Group, announced today that he has completed his purchase of four of the eight alt-weekly newspapers previously owned by the publishing company. Keating will now own and operate the Riverfront Times, Detroit Metro Times, Cincinnati CityBeat, and LEO Weekly of Louisville, Kentucky, under the rubric of Big Lou Holdings LLC.

Keating is a longtime newspaper publisher with 25 years in the industry. He was part of the group that formed Euclid Media Group in 2013.

Based in St. Louis, Keating says he intends to be hands-on owner who is deeply committed to publishing journalism that challenges the status quo and explores the best in food, drink, music, nightlife and cannabis in four markets. He’ll be assisted in that task by two experienced leaders based in Detroit: Metro Times publisher Jim Cohen and Editor-in-Chief Lee DeVito.

Metro Times has a long tradition of excellence, and I plan to continue that,” said Keating. “Whether it’s great restaurant criticism or a deeply reported story that explains the most important issues facing our communities, people rely on these publications. I intend to make sure they not only survive but thrive in this new era.”

Euclid Media Group also successfully completed the sale this week of the four other publications in its portfolio — San Antonio Current, Orlando Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Cleveland Scene. Those publications have been purchased by Michael Wagner, who was also previously a chief operating officer of the company.

Since 1980, Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more from a liberal point of view.
August 9, 2023

