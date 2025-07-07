Detroit mentor charged with handing out marijuana edibles to teens at juvenile detention facility

Steve Neavling A mentor at the Detroit Juvenile Detention Facility is accused of giving marijuana-infused gummies to teenagers.

Three 17-year-old boys were taken to the hospital after a mentor at the Detroit Juvenile Detention Facility allegedly gave them marijuana-infused gummies while they were locked up.

The mentor, Joseph Robinson, 22, of Detroit, was charged with felonies, including four counts of furnishing a controlled substance to minors and four counts of furnishing contraband to prisoners. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison.

Robinson was arrested Thursday, a day after facility staff noticed the teens were lethargic, incoherent, and appeared impaired. The boys were taken to a hospital and released the same day.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office alleges Robinson handed out edibles around 6:30 p.m. on July 2 while working in the facility’s volunteer program.

“There is simply no excuse for the defendant’s alleged behavior,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “It is especially reprehensible because the defendant was supposed to be a mentor to the young men housed at the JDF - and not a catalyst for criminal conduct. The result of his actions was the exact opposite of what this volunteer program was designed to be about.”