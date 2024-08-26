  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Detroit Marriott sued over alleged sexual assault and hostile work environment

The alleged victim says she was forced from her job after a manager sexually assaulted her

By
Aug 26, 2024 at 4:37 pm
A lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court alleges that the Detroit Marriott “created a sexually hostile environment.”
A lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court alleges that the Detroit Marriott “created a sexually hostile environment.” Steve Neavling
Share on Nextdoor

A former employee of the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center is suing the hotel chain after she alleges she was sexually assaulted by a manager and then forced to leave her job.

The Dearborn woman, whom Metro Times won’t identify because she was the victim of an alleged crime, claims in the lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court that the Detroit Marriott “created a sexually hostile environment” and failed to protect her.

According to the lawsuit, manager Dhurba Koirala invited the employee to his hotel room at the end of her shift at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 “under the guise that other employees would be present.”

Koirala made her drinks and food, and at 7 a.m. the next day, she woke up disoriented in his bed, the lawsuit alleges. She “discovered that her underwear was inside out, and her menstruation product was missing,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed by Marko Law, a prominent Michigan civil rights firm.

Koirala “made harmful, unlawful and offensive contact” with the employee’s body, the lawsuit alleges.

The woman filed a police report and underwent a rape testing kit, and the DNA matched the manager, according to the suit.

Marko says Koirala has been criminally charged.

Every employer has an “obligation to provide a safe business environment for its staff and prevent its employees from injuring others,” her attorney Jon Marko said in a statement Monday. “Not only did Marriott breach its duty when it failed to protect our client, no person should be sexually assaulted as a condition of employment.”

She was “forced to leave her position at Marriott as a result of this incident and has not been able to work since due to the trauma she has endured,” Marko said.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, direct negligence, retaliation, hostile work environment, and violations of the Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The defendants named in the suit are Marriott International, Detroit HMS LLC, Detroit Hotel Services, Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, and Sodexo.

According to the suit, the hotel breached its duty because “they knew or should have known that Koirala had a history of sexually assaulting and sexually harassing employees and intentionally and willfully ignored the behavior and allowed him to assault and harass employees.”

Metro Times couldn’t immediately reach the Marriott for comment.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Michigan Bureau of Elections to investigate Trump campaign event following complaints

By Steve Neavling

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks on crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Howell.

Legal red flags raised by Trump campaign events at police stations in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Legal red flags raised by Trump campaign events at police stations in Michigan (3)

Shelby Township police accused of breaking state law by hosting JD Vance campaign event

By Steve Neavling

The Shelby Township Police Department is accused of violating state law by using public resources to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe