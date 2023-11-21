Detroit is biggest U.S. city to pass resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

click to enlarge Viola Klocko Protesters call for a ceasefire at Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s Detroit office.

After hearing hundreds of spirited comments from Detroiters, the Detroit City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza — becoming the largest U.S. city to do so.

Public comments were overwhelmingly in favor of the resolution, calling it a “bare minimum” given the ethnic cleansing happening in Gaza. The U.S.-backed Israeli military has killed over 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children, since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Detroit joins other U.S. cities like Atlanta, Georgia; Akron, Ohio; Wilmington, Delaware; Providence, Rhode Island; and Richmond, California in passing a ceasefire resolution.

In Michigan, similar resolutions have passed in Hamtramck, Ypsilanti, Dearborn Heights, and Dearborn — home to the highest percentage of Arab Americans in the U.S.

Detroiters at Tuesday’s meeting criticized council members, asking how many Palestinian children needed to die before the council took a stand. Several threatened to vote the council members out of office if they did not pass the ceasefire resolution.

“The Detroit City Council calls for an immediate, durable, and sustained ceasefire to protect and save human lives, which allows for humanitarian aid and the unhindered provision of goods to civilians throughout Gaza which are indispensable to their survival as required by international humanitarian law,” the resolution reads.

It continues, “As part of the ceasefire, the Detroit City Council also calls for the unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held hostage, demanding their safety, well-being, and humane treatment in compliance with international law.”

The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero, was originally met with opposition from council members Pro Tem James Tate and Coleman A. Young II, who asked for more “neutral language.”

Tate and Young were the only members to vote against the resolution, opposing the use of the word “ceasefire” and instead calling for a “two-state solution.”

“I do believe that the state of Israel has a right to defend itself following the horrific acts that killed hundreds of civilians on October 7 while also abducting hundreds of innocent civilians,” Tate said. “I want to see an Israel that is no longer under threats of attack. I also want to see Palestinians be able to live freely in their homeland with the opportunities to thrive, both at home and abroad. I want to see no more aerial assaults that kill innocent children and other vulnerable civilians in Gaza. I want to see all hostages released safely.”

Santiago-Romero said, “If I am or if we as a body should pass this resolution, and if we are accused of picking a side, surely we are picking up the side of humanity.”

Councilwoman Mary Waters also spoke out in favor of passing the resolution.

“We must call for a ceasefire, must appeal directly to President Biden to stop the slaughters in Gaza using our taxpayer dollars, killing our babies,” she urged. “Hamas and Israel must immediately stop the killing. Hamas must safely return all hostages. Israel must allow all humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Half stepping is on the wrong side of history. And it's not an option for those who respect the history and majority of Detroit.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit has also introduced a ceasefire resolution in the U.S. House. While short of the necessary votes needed to pass, it has picked up support in recent days, with around 40 members of Congress signing on.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter