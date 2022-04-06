Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit area legacy politician arrested faces drunken driving charges

The state representative faces her second OWI offense

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 1:53 pm

Michigan State Rep. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
State of Michigan
Michigan State Rep. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford.

Michigan State Rep. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford) is facing a drunken-driving charge, making her the third Michigan representative to face the charge within the past 12 months.

According to reports, Cavanagh was arrested just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 25 after a Livonia police officer witnessed her driving on I-96 with two flat tires. A field sobriety test was conducted, though Livonia police have not released the results of that test. Cavanagh was charged with operating while intoxicated.

The news of Cavanagh's February arrest comes roughly 40 days after the incident and two weeks after the March 24 arraignment — a sharp contrast to Rep. Jewell Jones' (D-Inkster) April 2021 arrest, which was reported the next day.

While there are a few raised brows as to the delayed report of her arrest, no brow raised higher than from House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell). According to the Detroit Free Press, Wentworth was made aware of the charges after they were reported by Gongwer, a political newswire service that first broke the story.

"Nobody ever admitted to what happened, hoping it would go away unnoticed. And unfortunately, that means everyone is still trying to figure it out. Thankfully, the Livonia Police were on alert and intervened before anything tragic happened," Wentworth said in a statement to the Freep. "I just hope Leader (Donna) Lasinski and the Democrat caucus didn’t know and try to keep it under wraps. Even if we have to step in as the legal process plays out, we will make sure the people of Michigan get the accountability they deserve."

According to Deadline Detroit, this is would be the second time Cavanagh has been arrested for alleged drunken driving. In 2015, she pleaded guilty to operating while impaired and received one year of probation, according to Deadline Detroit.

Cavanagh is a third-generation Michigan politician. Her grandfather, Jerome Cavanagh, served as Detroit's mayor from 1962-1970 and was the first mayor to reside in Manoogian Mansion. Her father, Phil Cavanagh, served as a state representative from 2011 - 2015 in Michigan's 10th district, the district his daughter now represents.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

By Steve Neavling

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

Also in News & Views

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

KBJ and CRT

By Abdul El-Sayed

If critical race theory is about Black folks being denied from institutions of power, the GOP did more to prove the central tenets of CRT than anything Judge Jackson has ever said or done.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us