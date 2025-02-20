  1. News & Views
Dearborn animal shelter waives adoption fees to ease overcrowding

Give a shelter dog a second chance with free adoptions this week

By
Feb 20, 2025 at 2:04 pm
Image: Your new best friend could be waiting for you at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.
Your new best friend could be waiting for you at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. Courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
A Dearborn-based nonprofit animal shelter is waiving adoption fees through Sunday in an effort to reduce overcrowding.

The waived fees apply to all dogs more than six months old and weighing at least 20 pounds.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit has 53 dogs that meet the criteria, including 10 that have been at the shelter for at least two months.

With 164 animals at the shelter, in addition to 29 more in foster homes or at partner pet stores, shelter officials are hoping to free up space and find dogs a home by waiving the fee, which generally starts at $100 and includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spay or neuter services.

“We are basically struggling with being at or over capacity, especially with older mixed-breed dogs,” Nova Zorok, event and communications manager for Friends for Animals, tells Metro Times. “As a result, we’re not able to take any other animals in due to the lack of space. We need to make room for new dogs.”

Potential adopters may visit the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center at 16121 Reckinger Rd. in Dearborn, which is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Walk-ins and same-day adoptions are welcome, and appointments can also be scheduled online at metrodetroitanimals.org.

For those unsure about making a long-term commitment, the shelter offers fostering programs and short-term stays known as “slumber parties” where people can host a dog overnight.

“We have a lot of really good adult dogs, and some aren’t even a year old,” Zorok says. “They need homes and would make good companions.”

Photos and more information about each animal up for adoption is available at metrodetroitanimals.org/adopt-a-pet.

Last year, Friends for Animals found homes for nearly 2,500 animals and provided foster care for 666 cats and dogs. But with costs averaging $1,000 per animal, the nonprofit relies on donations to cover medical treatments and other care. People can help by sponsoring a dog at the shelter.

Founded in 1993, Friends for Animals is “dedicated to the rescue, protection, and adoption of companion animals in need, while inspiring the human-animal bond.”

Steve Neavling
