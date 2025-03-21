Can the Pistons contain Zion Williamson in a crucial matchup?

The Pelicans might not have anything to play for, having already been eliminated from playoff contention, unable to overcome another injury-plagued season that saw Zion Williamson miss most of November and all of December to a hamstring strain. But make no mistake — Williamson is healthy now and playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 25/7/6 splits since the start of February and displaying the speed and explosiveness that made him such a tantalizing prospect coming out of Duke, and makes this game more than worth the price of admission. The home stretch of the regular season sees the Pistons’ schedule get hellishly difficult, making the task of containing Williamson all the more important. The Pistons need to bank this win if they want to stay comfortable in the 6 seed and out of the play-in tournament.

Starts 3 p.m. on Sunday; Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $22.