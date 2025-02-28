Bernie Sanders is bringing his ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour to Detroit

click to enlarge Viola Klocko U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to striking auto workers in Detroit in 2023.

While the Democratic Party seems to be at a loss as to how to respond to President Donald Trump and his billionaire buddy Elon Musk’s rapid (and possibly unconstitutional) dismantling of the federal government, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is calling it like he sees it.

The Vermont independent has hit the road for a national “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” tour, rallying against what his office calls “the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations, and the country’s move toward authoritarianism.”

The tour is focusing on districts narrowly won by Republicans in 2024, so it’s no surprise that Sanders announced an upcoming stop in Macomb County, metro Detroit’s famous bellwether of national politics.

“Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power,” Sanders said in a statement. “Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for health care, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back.”

Sanders is set to speak at 4 p.m. at Lincoln High School in Warren on Saturday, March 8. Tickets are not required but RSVPing by registering at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-warren is highly encouraged. The campaign says no bags, signs, or firearms are allowed to the event.

A self-described democratic socialist, Sanders has been sounding the alarm about corporate greed and rallying support for social welfare programs like universal healthcare for decades. His message resonated with many voters during his campaigns for U.S. president in 2016 and 2020, especially among young people.

Sanders’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour has drawn overflow crowds in early stops in Omaha and Iowa City, so clearly his crusade is still resonating.

Now 83 years old, Sanders said that this will likely be his last term in the Senate, but he has been cited as an inspiration to a younger generation of lawmakers like Detroit’s U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and New York City’s Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez.

Doors at 3 p.m., Lincoln High School, 22900 Federal Ave., Warren; RSVP at act.berniesanders.com.