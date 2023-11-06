Bandit Tavern & Hideaway replaces Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bandit Tavern & Hideaway Bandit Tavern & Hideaway is now open in Royal Oak.

Royal Oak’s Jolly Pumpkin is no more. The craft beer chain recently announced the closure of its downtown Royal Oak location after five years, which has now been rebranded as Bandit Tavern & Hideaway — though it still includes some connections to Jolly Pumpkin.

“We are eager to begin a new culinary journey with our staff and the community,” management wrote in a Facebook post. “Bandit will take the neighborhood restaurant and bar to the next level as we bring southern hospitality to Royal Oak.”

Located in the historic B&C building, Bandit includes an upstairs sit-down restaurant as well as a downstairs bar.

While most recently housing Jolly Pumpkin, the B&C building, which is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, has previously been home to several other restaurants, including Bastone Brewery, Vinotecca Wine Bar, Café Habana, Monk Belgian Beer Alley, Gogi Seoul Kitchen, Cinq, Commune Lounge, and Craft.

Bandit pays tribute to its predecessors by bringing back some of their beloved dishes, and also incorporates interior elements from the previous eateries, including vintage signage, brewing equipment, and keepsakes from the ownership’s families.

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway’s menu features a blend of Midwest comfort cuisine with a Southern influence. Dishes include skillet cornbread served with sweet honey butter and jalapeño jelly, Andre’s hot chicken sandwich, shrimp and grits, succotash, mac and cheese with pig candy, and mini beignets.

The new spot also offers an extensive beverage selection, including a full bar with hand-crafted cocktails, a variety of Jolly Pumpkin and North Peak beers, zero-proof options, local craft beers, and a curated wine list supervised by Vinotecca’s original wine director.

“The menu is a fun, unique blend of scratch-made traditional and creative combinations,” Kristin Anderson, executive chef of Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, said in a press release. “We’ll be featuring dishes that include our pimento cheese dip, bison chili, and a bone-in ribeye with chimichurri sauce. Everyone will find a favorite. We work to handcraft distinctive dishes in a friendly, casual environment. From time to time, we’ll throwback to some of our favorite dishes from previous concepts or show off some new creative recipes.”

Bandit’s downstairs space, the Hideaway, will host seasonal pop-ups with live DJs and themed cocktails, starting with Griswold’s Hideaway, a holiday bar inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

“This is an ever-evolving space. We love bringing something new and different, not only for Royal Oak but for metro Detroit,” added David Ritchie, managing partner of Bandit, in the statement. “We’re eager to start the next chapter here with Bandit as our team continues to be innovative and creative with our restaurant concepts.”

Guests can place orders for delivery, make dine-in reservations, and reserve space for private events or corporate functions at bandittavern.com.

Bandit is operated by Grand Rapids-based Mission Restaurant Group, which also operates Jolly Pumpkin. Jolly Pumpkin continues to run six other locations across Michigan.

Location Details Bandit Tavern & Hideaway 419 S. Main St., Royal Oak Oakland County 1 article

