Activists urge officials to help Detroit high school student facing deportation

Shutterstock Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a Detroit high school student on May 20.

Teachers, students, and parents across Detroit are urging elected officials to intervene in the case of Maykol Bogoya-Duarte, an 18-year-old junior at Western International High School who was detained by immigration authorities last month and faces deportation before completing his diploma.

Bogoya-Duarte, who immigrated from Colombia two and a half years ago, was pulled over by Rockwood police on May 20 while driving with three classmates to Lake Erie Metropark for a school field trip, Chalkbeat Detroit reported on Friday. He did not have a driver's license, only a city of Detroit ID card. Although none of the other students were arrested, police contacted U.S. Border Patrol, and Bogoya-Duarte was taken into ICE custody.

Federal officials have confirmed that a judge had previously issued a deportation order against him. He was held at Chippewa County Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula, but his current location has not been disclosed.

Now a growing coalition of supporters is calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Reps. Shri Thanedar and Rashida Tlaib, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District to publicly condemn the detention and help secure Bogoya-Duarte’s release. The group is urging the student’s supporters to sign a petition, which has already collected 893 signatures.

“Since his arrival as a minor, he has proven himself to be an intelligent and caring individual, loved by students and staff alike,” the petition reads. “He is very polite and strives to always do his best - an ideal student for teachers, and a reliable friend for his peers. His detention has shaken our community's core.”

The arrest has shaken the school community, especially at Western International, where more than 60% of students are English language learners and many are enrolled in the school’s newcomer program, which supports families recently arriving in the U.S.

According to Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, the student did not have permission to attend the field trip and was not considered under the district’s protection at the time of the arrest. District police later contacted authorities to ensure Bogoya-Duarte’s safety and to advocate for him, but officials said they were following federal procedures.

Supporters are urging officials to demand a stay of deportation so Bogoya-Duarte can complete the three credits he needs to graduate from Western International. They’re also calling for broader protections for immigrant students and families, including expanded “Know Your Rights” training for students, staff, and families; stronger sanctuary school policies; continued investment in English as a Second Language (ESL) and newcomer programs; mental health and trauma support services for students; and better compliance with service-hour requirements for English learners.

The petition is backed by groups that include 482Forward and MIStudentsDream.