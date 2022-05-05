Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Activists call on Michigan corporations to stop funding anti-democracy politicians with guerrilla banner campaign

Some Michigan-based companies continue to fund campaigns of politicians pushing voter restriction bills

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge Banner displayed outside DTE Energy's headquarters in Detroit. - DEFEND BLACK VOTERS COALITION
Defend Black Voters Coalition
Banner displayed outside DTE Energy's headquarters in Detroit.

A coalition of voting rights advocates unfurled a large banner outside of DTE Energy's headquarters in Detroit on Thursday morning, calling on large Michigan-based companies to stop funding the campaigns of politicians who attack democracy.

“Shareholders can’t be silent while profiting from the attack on democracy 4 all,” states the banner, which was draped along the side of MGM Grand casino’s parking structure during DTE's annual shareholder meeting.

The Defend Black Voters Coalition, a multi-racial group that supports voting rights, is urging shareholders of DTE, General Motors, Consumers Energy, and Ford Motor Co. to hold the companies accountable for donating to politicians who are behind initiatives to restrict voting rights.

“We demand the boards of directors of GM, Ford, DTE, and Consumers Energy meet with directly impacted people in Detroit to understand the harm their companies are doing to our communities,” Jennifer Disla, co-executive director of Detroit Action, said in a statement. "It’s past time we defend our communities from the racist policies set forth by corporations and right-wing politicians. It’s time for all of us to defend Black voters.”

In April 2021, the leaders of three dozen major Michigan-based companies denounced a package of Republican-sponsored bills that would curb voting access in Michigan and other states. But since then, some of the companies have resumed funding the campaigns of Republicans responsible for bills that would make it more difficult to vote.

Republicans in the state Legislature introduced a 39-bill package last year that would restricting voting rights. The bills come amid false and discredited claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, when a record number of people voted.

The legislation in Michigan would require a photo ID to vote in person, prohibit clerks from providing prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, and restrict the hours to drop ballots in curbside boxes. The Secretary of State would be prevented from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications, as done in 2020, and voters would have to attach a copy of their photo ID to apply for an absentee ballot.

The Defend Black Voters Coalition said its supporters will continue future actions, press conferences, and rallies until the companies top supporting voter suppression.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

Trending

Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset

By Steve Neavling

State House candidate Robert Regan.

Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy pledges not to enforce the state’s abortion ban

By Steve Neavling

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Former AMC Star Southfield movie theater could become a megachurch

By Randiah Camille Green

RIP, AMC Star Southfield.

Detroit- and L.A.-based relationship app Baklava connects Arabs in living diaspora

By Rasha Almulaiki

Detroit- and L.A.-based relationship app Baklava connects Arabs in living diaspora

Also in News & Views

Michigan AG joins coalition urging Biden to cancel federal student debt

By Steve Neavling

Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Former AMC Star Southfield movie theater could become a megachurch

By Randiah Camille Green

RIP, AMC Star Southfield.

Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy pledges not to enforce the state’s abortion ban

By Steve Neavling

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Michigan campaign to protect right to abortion at the ballot sees explosion in volunteers

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us