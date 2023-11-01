910AM owner brings conservative lineup to new FM HD-2 station

Since launching the right-wing lineup, 910AM has drawn tens of thousands of new listeners

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge 910AM Superstation owner Kevin Adell posing next to a water tower bearing his name in Novi. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
910AM Superstation owner Kevin Adell posing next to a water tower bearing his name in Novi.

Radio station owner Kevin Adell may not like politics, but that didn’t stop him from expanding his new conservative talk format on 910AM by bringing it to the FM dial via an HD-2 channel.

Adell announced Wednesday that he’s airing right-wing talk radio on 104.3 WOMC HD-2.

Listeners need an HD radio receiver or an app like HD Radio Tuner, TuneIn, or Audacy to tune in.

Adell, chief executive officer of Adell Media, signed a five-year contract with Audacy, the owner of 104.3, to air the conservative format, which includes right-wing provocateurs like like Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, Jesse Kelly, Bill O’Reilly, and Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, on HD-2.

104.3 FM will still air classic hits.

Adell said he expanded to HD-2 because some people were complaining that his AM station was staticky.

“If you are a conservative and you like this type of programming, you are going to find it,” Adell tells Metro Times. “It’s an HD signal. It’s very clear.”

Adell pulled the plug on Black talk radio on 910AM in August and launched the conservative talk lineup on Sept. 5.

The 50,000-watt station was only drawing 2,100 listeners a month with Black talk radio, Adell says. Under the new format, Adell says the station is now attracting more than 40,000 listeners a week.

910AM Superstation is now ranked No. 24 in the metro Detroit market. It was previously unranked.

Adell said he expects to reach 200,000 to 250,000 monthly listeners within six months.

“Obviously this new format is on the right track,” he says. “I’m trending upwards. I’m making my own way as a competitive station in the market.”

In an interview with Metro Times in September, Adell said he was apolitical and claimed he hadn’t cast a ballot since voting for Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The move to conservative talk radio was purely a business decision, he said.

As part of the HD launch, Adell purchased ads on 100.3 WNIC in Detroit that are voiced by Hannity. The ads will run from Nov. 3 through Christmas.

“910 AM Superstation is living up to its name,” Adell said in a news release. “The audience growth we’ve seen since launching our conservative news/talk lineup in September has been exponential, and we’re looking forward to reaching even more listeners on 104.3 HD2.”

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
